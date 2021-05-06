PSA: macOS Big Sur 11.3 Includes Colorful New Wallpapers Designed for M1 iMac

Apple in macOS Big Sur 11.3 introduced a series of colorful wallpapers that are designed specifically for the M1 iMac, but you can unearth them and download them on any Mac with a few quick instructions.



These are the wallpapers that have been used in Apple's marketing materials for the 24-inch ‌iMac‌, with different colored lines and patterns available for each ‌iMac‌ color. To get to these wallpapers, follow these steps:

Open the System Preferences app. Click on Desktop & Screen Saver. Double click on "Desktop Pictures" on the left side to open the Desktop Pictures folder. Click into this folder when it opens up (alternatively, go to System > Library > Desktop Pictures). Scroll down to find the images labeled "Hello." Drag the image that you want to use onto your desktop. Right click on an image and select "Set Desktop Picture" or choose the image from the Desktop & Screensaver interface.

To get these images, you need to be running ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 or later, and it appears that they may not be available in the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.4 beta. Apple has also released a new "Hello" screensaver for the iMacs, which you can also get from any Mac running ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3.

I just found out that Apple included the new ‌iMac‌ wallpapers in ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3.1? I don't remember seeing them in 11.3? Anyway, they're hidden so you have to double-click on "Desktop Pictures" in System Preferences. I haven't seen this on Twitter yet? Did I miss this? pic.twitter.com/3ltdPgsrmE — Mario Guzman 🏳️‍🌈🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@MarioGuzman) May 6, 2021

These new wallpapers will be available by default on new iMacs, which are set to begin arriving to customers in the second half of May, starting on May 21.