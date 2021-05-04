Logitech's Keyboard Case With Trackpad Now Available to Pre-Order for New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro
Logitech's new Combo Touch keyboard case with a built-in trackpad is now available to pre-order for the new fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. There doesn't appear to be a specific shipping date listed at this time.
Priced at $230, the Combo Touch keyboard is a more affordable alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which retails for $349. The keyboard features an integrated stand that can be adjusted for multiple viewing angles, backlit keys with adjustable brightness, a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys, and a cutout for storing the second-generation Apple Pencil, all while protecting the iPad Pro.
The keyboard connects to an iPad Pro using the Smart Connector, so there's no need for wireless pairing or charging a battery.
Logitech's Combo Touch was first released for the new 11-inch iPad Pro last month and is available in gray only. Apple recently introduced a new white color for its Magic Keyboard, alongside the original black version.
Top Rated Comments
All-round iPad protection, the trackpad itself is fantastic and very large, and the key spacing is brilliant. There are also function keys that are missing from the Magic Keyboard and ultimately I think it's a much better and more flexible solution than the Magic Keyboard. I actually tried both bring both keyboards home with me and returning the Magic keyboard a week later.
[USER=551186]@Force332[/USER] - In terms of the pencil, you can charge it without issue (there is a slot on the top for that), and the strap holds it securely over the top. You can also slip it into the strap itself which is much better for long term transport. Either way, no issues with Apple Pencil at all and I assure you it won't fall out.
The only downside is the single USB-C port, but since I use a hub, it doesn't matter much.
It's worth every penny and truly transforms your iPad into an ultra-portable. (Also the fabric feel is very nice).