Logitech's Keyboard Case With Trackpad Now Available to Pre-Order for New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Logitech's new Combo Touch keyboard case with a built-in trackpad is now available to pre-order for the new fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. There doesn't appear to be a specific shipping date listed at this time.



Priced at $230, the Combo Touch keyboard is a more affordable alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which retails for $349. The keyboard features an integrated stand that can be adjusted for multiple viewing angles, backlit keys with adjustable brightness, a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys, and a cutout for storing the second-generation Apple Pencil, all while protecting the iPad Pro.

The keyboard connects to an ‌iPad Pro‌ using the Smart Connector, so there's no need for wireless pairing or charging a battery.

Logitech's Combo Touch was first released for the new 11-inch iPad Pro last month and is available in gray only. Apple recently introduced a new white color for its Magic Keyboard, alongside the original black version.

(Thanks, Steve G.!)