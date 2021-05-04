Logitech's Keyboard Case With Trackpad Now Available to Pre-Order for New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

by

Logitech's new Combo Touch keyboard case with a built-in trackpad is now available to pre-order for the new fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. There doesn't appear to be a specific shipping date listed at this time.

logitech combo touch keyboard fifth gen ipad pro
Priced at $230, the Combo Touch keyboard is a more affordable alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which retails for $349. The keyboard features an integrated stand that can be adjusted for multiple viewing angles, backlit keys with adjustable brightness, a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys, and a cutout for storing the second-generation Apple Pencil, all while protecting the iPad Pro.

The keyboard connects to an ‌iPad Pro‌ using the Smart Connector, so there's no need for wireless pairing or charging a battery.

Logitech's Combo Touch was first released for the new 11-inch iPad Pro last month and is available in gray only. Apple recently introduced a new white color for its Magic Keyboard, alongside the original black version.

ChadJK Avatar
ChadJK
6 hours ago at 08:03 am
…or just buy a laptop instead of trying to turn your tablet into a laptop. ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
6 hours ago at 08:11 am
Why does a keyboard with touchpad need to cost between $230 to $300? Its such a money grab. Might as well buy a traditional clamshell Mac anyway if you need traditional input.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
beanbaguk Avatar
beanbaguk
7 hours ago at 07:33 am
I have the 11" version of this case and it's fantastic.

All-round iPad protection, the trackpad itself is fantastic and very large, and the key spacing is brilliant. There are also function keys that are missing from the Magic Keyboard and ultimately I think it's a much better and more flexible solution than the Magic Keyboard. I actually tried both bring both keyboards home with me and returning the Magic keyboard a week later.

[USER=551186]@Force332[/USER] - In terms of the pencil, you can charge it without issue (there is a slot on the top for that), and the strap holds it securely over the top. You can also slip it into the strap itself which is much better for long term transport. Either way, no issues with Apple Pencil at all and I assure you it won't fall out.

The only downside is the single USB-C port, but since I use a hub, it doesn't matter much.

It's worth every penny and truly transforms your iPad into an ultra-portable. (Also the fabric feel is very nice).
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aeronauts Avatar
Aeronauts
7 hours ago at 07:40 am
Why are the iPad keyboards so expensive. Add this to the price of a new iPad and it would be cheaper to buy a MacBook Air.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AceFernalld Avatar
AceFernalld
6 hours ago at 08:19 am
These things look great but they are heavy. Too heavy.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mizzoucat Avatar
mizzoucat
7 hours ago at 07:36 am
These things make your iPad feel like a laptop from 1998. Had one and hated it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
