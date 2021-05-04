Apple Extends Standard AppleCare Plans for Apple TV From Two Years to Three

by

Apple today emailed customers who have purchased a standard AppleCare plan for their Apple TV devices to let them know that coverage has been extended from two years to three years.

Customers who purchased ‌AppleCare‌ for the ‌Apple TV‌ will be now receiving a total of three years of coverage based on the date that they original bought the plan. ‌AppleCare‌ for ‌Apple TV‌ end dates will be automatically adjusted.

In the emails, Apple does not specify why it is extending the ‌Apple TV‌ ‌AppleCare‌ plans, but it is likely because of the transition to ‌AppleCare‌+ for ‌Apple TV‌, which Apple made available alongside the launch of the second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K.

‌AppleCare‌+ for ‌Apple TV‌ provides three years of protection along with coverage for two incidents of accidental damage. The existing ‌AppleCare‌ plans that are being extended do not include accidental damage coverage.

‌AppleCare‌+ for ‌Apple TV‌ is priced at $29, with a monthly purchase option also available.

(Thanks, Mark and Ryan!)

Top Rated Comments

Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
2 hours ago at 03:04 pm

Could this point to a longer duration between hardware updates?
I think it is to help persuade customers to feel comfortable buying Apple. It is also easy profit.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
samh004 Avatar
samh004
2 hours ago at 03:05 pm
Like others I question the need for AppleCare on a device that doesn’t move and in many cases sits in a TV console?

My phone I can drop while using it, but save for the remote, I shouldn’t be constantly picking up my AppleTV.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
countryside Avatar
countryside
2 hours ago at 03:03 pm
Unless they let us download media to the Apple TV for travel/offline streaming (i.e. Netflix shows, HBO shows, etc for when traveling to places with poor internet)... I will not need AppleCare on my stationary Apple TV devices.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ouimetnick Avatar
ouimetnick
2 hours ago at 03:10 pm

Like others I question the need for AppleCare on a device that doesn’t move and in many cases sits in a TV console?

My phone I can drop while using it, but save for the remote, I shouldn’t be constantly picking up my AppleTV.
I agree with you except that numerous 1st gen HomePod owners have reported hardware failures. This device also sits on a table or shelf and doesn’t move. AppleCare+ is $40 a HomePod OOW replacement is $279.

I’ll pay $40.

But for the cost of Apple TV, I’d probably risk it just like how I don’t have AC+ on a $99 HomePod mini.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jaro65 Avatar
Jaro65
2 hours ago at 03:08 pm
Well, it's a freebie, so I'll take it. Thank you, Apple
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
2 hours ago at 03:11 pm

Like others I question the need for AppleCare on a device that doesn’t move and in many cases sits in a TV console?

My phone I can drop while using it, but save for the remote, I shouldn’t be constantly picking up my AppleTV.
Good point.
I’m typically not a protection plan kind of guy. But for my handhelds and mobile devices, I opt fior AC+. Desktops or ATVs, nope.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
