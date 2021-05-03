Epic Games vs. Apple Trial Begins With Opening Remarks Underway

by

The first day of the bench trial between Fortnite creator Epic Games and Apple is officially underway, with the companies delivering opening remarks before District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in a Northern California courtroom.

fortnite apple featured
The saga dates back to August 2020, when Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after Epic Games introduced a direct payment option in the app for its in-game currency V-Bucks, in defiance of the App Store rules. In what appears to have been an orchestrated move, Epic Games promptly filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of anti-competitive actions and describing the App Store as a monopoly.

Shortly after removing Fortnite from the App Store, Apple issued a statement saying that the App Store guidelines are applied equally to every developer, adding that Epic Games has benefitted from the App Store ecosystem for over a decade:

Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result their Fortnite app has been removed from the store. Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services.

Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem - including its tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers. Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we're glad they've built such a successful business on the App Store. The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney was directing criticism at Apple for months before the lawsuit was filed. In June 2020, for example, he tweeted that "opening iOS and Android up as truly open platforms with a genuinely level playing field between first party and third party apps and stores is the only way to ensure a competitive, healthy, and fair app economy."

Sweeney has particularly taken issue with the 30% commission that Apple collects from sales of apps and select in-app purchases. Apple has since launched a Small Business Program that reduces the App Store's commission rate to 15% for developers earning up to $1 million per calendar year in net revenue from the sale of apps and in-app purchases. For developers exceeding this threshold, the 30% rate still applies.

We'll be updating this story as opening remarks from Epic Games and Apple and other notable details are shared during the trial. We'll also have continued coverage with highlights from the trial over the next few weeks.

Epic Games' Opening Remarks

Epic Games lawyers argued that the App Store and iOS as a whole are a "walled garden" and said that developers would not be interested in using Apple's in-app purchase system if it were optional. Epic Games lawyers then went through a series of emails from current and former Apple executives like Tim Cook, Phil Schiller, Eddy Cue, and Steve Jobs that they believe supports this "walled garden" argument.

Epic Games lawyers argued that Apple's standard 30% commission on App Store purchases is monopolistic.


Apple's Opening Remarks

Apple lawyers argued that the App Store is curated, safe, reliable, and family friendly, and that the App Store ecosystem has served as an economic driver for over a decade, creating millions of jobs for developers.

Tag: Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

GizmoDVD Avatar
GizmoDVD
56 minutes ago at 09:05 am
When Epic loses this, we can all have a good laugh at Tim Sweeny
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jbusick7944 Avatar
Jbusick7944
17 minutes ago at 09:44 am
Newsflash. When you buy something at the grocery store, it's marked up 30-55%. That's why and how the store is there.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sebosz Avatar
Sebosz
51 minutes ago at 09:10 am

I hope Epic goes bankrupt.
Imagine being that dedicated to a multi billion company that doesn’t care about anything but your money.
Let them fight, both companies made some good points.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iStorm Avatar
iStorm
52 minutes ago at 09:09 am
You know, Epic Games do have a logo... Fortnight characters ain't it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scipster Avatar
Scipster
37 minutes ago at 09:24 am

Where are you watching?
You can dial in using the public access phone number on this page:

https://www.cand.uscourts.gov/cases-e-filing/cases-of-interest/epic-games-inc-v-apple-inc/

Just audio, no visual. But you can find the slides at:

http://tinyurl.com/epicvapple


Epic's lawyer is doing a bad job. Sounds like he's reading. Very monotone.
And the lawyer presenting Epic's opening statement is a woman, Katherine Forrest, a partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore and former judge for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katherine_B._Forrest

Agree the audio could be better haha
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
55 minutes ago at 09:07 am
I hope Epic goes bankrupt.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

General Music and AirPod 3 Feature

Rumor: Apple to Announce Third-Generation AirPods and HiFi Apple Music Tier in 'Coming Weeks'

Saturday May 1, 2021 3:57 am PDT by
Citing sources within the music industry, Hits Double Daily reports that Apple is preparing to launch a new HiFi Apple Music tier in the "coming weeks," which will come alongside the release of the rumored third-generation AirPods. According to the report, the new tier, which will offer high-fidelity music streaming, will cost the same $9.99 monthly subscription as the current individual...
Read Full Article249 comments
iPad Pro Feature Orange

It Will Cost $699 to Repair a Broken 12.9-Inch M1 iPad Pro Without AppleCare+

Friday April 30, 2021 5:36 pm PDT by
If you damage your new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and don't have AppleCare+, Apple will charge $699 to repair the broken device. The fee update was added to Apple's iPad Service and Repair chart earlier today after iPad Pro orders went live. At $699, it is $50 more expensive to get a repair for the new fifth-generation iPad Pro than it was to get a repair for the prior fourth-generation model....
Read Full Article282 comments
airtags teardown tile mat galaxy smarttag

iFixit Shares AirTag Teardown Revealing 'Impressively Compact' Design Compared to Tile Mate and Galaxy SmartTag

Sunday May 2, 2021 4:54 am PDT by
iFixit has shared the first of its two-part series in tearing down Apple's AirTag item tracker, revealing that Apple had to make impressive design decisions to achieve its small design, including rethinking the speaker layout. For comparison, iFixit compared Apple's AirTag to the Tile Mate and the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. Compared to the competition, AirTag is the smallest in size, with the...
Read Full Article178 comments
AirTags from 2019 spotlit

Packaging Reveals Apple Was Preparing to Ship AirTags as Early as 2019

Friday April 30, 2021 7:45 am PDT by
AirTags, until their official announcement earlier this month, had remained one of the most rumored Apple products of the last few years. Initial reports about an Apple item tracker began to surface in 2019, and in the entirety of the two years that followed, AirTags' release seemed to be constantly imminent. Last week, FCC filings revealed that Apple began seeking regulatory approval and...
Read Full Article54 comments
airtags drill 1

It's Possible to Drill a Hole Through an AirTag

Friday April 30, 2021 7:53 am PDT by
Unlike a Tile or some other item trackers, Apple's new AirTag does not have any holes or openings for attaching it directly to a keychain, forcing customers to purchase accessories like a leather key ring for this purpose. Interestingly, though, MacRumors forum member smythey has proven that it is possible to drill a hole into the AirTag without breaking it, allowing for a string or a thin...
Read Full Article233 comments
Podcasts Bugged Feature

Users Despair at Apple Podcasts App After iOS 14.5 Update

Thursday April 29, 2021 7:04 am PDT by
In spite of redesigning its Podcasts app with iOS 14.5, long-standing bugs within the app persist, and Apple has introduced a range of new crippling usability problems, according to hundreds of reports from users across Twitter and Reddit. Apple's iOS 14.5 update, accompanied by iPadOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 brought a major overhaul of the Podcasts app, including a new design, a...
Read Full Article202 comments
Top Stories 58 Feature 1

Top Stories: iOS 14.5 Released, AirTag Launch, New iMac and iPad Pro Pre-Orders

Saturday May 1, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
After nearly three months of beta testing, Apple this week finally released iOS 14.5, the company's biggest update since the iOS 14 launch last September. One of the main new features included in the update is support for AirTags, Apple's item trackers that also finally became available this week some two years after their existence first leaked. Apple this week also began taking orders for...
Read Full Article19 comments
2021 Magic Keyboard Older iPad

Apple Says New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro is 'Functionally Compatible' With Older Magic Keyboard, But Fit May Be Imperfect When Closed

Thursday April 29, 2021 12:51 pm PDT by
The new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is 0.5mm thicker than the previous-generation version, which has led to fears that it won't be compatible with the older Magic Keyboard. Apple is offering a new Magic Keyboard that offers a perfect fit, but Apple says you can still use your existing 2020 Magic Keyboard with a 2021 iPad Pro. In a Magic Keyboard support document, Apple says the first-generation...
Read Full Article188 comments
airpodsprodesign

Apple Updates AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Firmware to Version 3E751

Wednesday April 28, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today released a new 3E751 firmware update for the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro, updating them from the prior 3A283 firmware that was released back in September. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware, so we don't know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings. There's no standard way to upgrade the AirPods‌...
Read Full Article201 comments
apple music album cover art

iOS 14.6 Beta 1 Code Hints at Upcoming HiFi Apple Music Support

Saturday May 1, 2021 10:41 am PDT by
Apple is laying the groundwork for adding HiFi support to Apple Music which would offer Apple Music subscribers and owners of compatible devices, such as certain models of AirPods, access to high-fidelity audio streaming, according to code within the iOS 14.6 beta discovered by MacRumors. Earlier today, a report claimed that Apple will announce a new $9.99 per month Apple Music tier that...
Read Full Article197 comments