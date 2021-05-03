Amazon and B&H Photo continue to offer solid deals on Apple's 2020 iPad Air lineup, with up to $74 off the 10.9-inch tablet in multiple colors. Both the 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi models are available on sale at these retailers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, this model is priced at $559.00, down from $599.00. This sale is available in all colors, and they're all in stock and ready to ship today on Amazon. You'll find matching prices on B&H Photo, but only in Sky Blue and Green.

Next, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $675.00, down from $749.00, and this one is only available in Rose Gold. This is a new all-time low price for this upper-end model of the iPad Air, and it's only available on Amazon. Otherwise, you'll have to pay $699.00 for all the other colors on Amazon, which are in stock and ready to ship today.

