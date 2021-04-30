Shipping Estimates for 12.9-Inch Mini-LED iPad Pro Slip to July

Prior to the launch of the new iPad Pro models, rumors suggested that the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ would be in short supply, and it appears those rumors were correct.



Shipping estimates for 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models now range into July for orders placed today, though the highest-end 2TB model is still available for June delivery.

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models have delivery estimates of June 24 to July 8, while the 2TB model, which is priced at $2,200, will deliver between June 2 and June 9.

The ‌iPad Pro‌ became available to order at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time this morning, and right when it became available for purchase, shipping dates were at May 21 to May 27, so those who ordered earliest will be getting the new tablet in May.

The 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ model is still readily available for purchase and will deliver to customers by May 27.

Both ‌iPad Pro‌ models have M1 chips, Thunderbolt connectivity, and front-facing camera improvements, but the 12.9-inch model also has a mini-LED display, which is believed to be responsible for the supply shortages. Bloomberg earlier this month said that Apple suppliers are experiencing poor manufacturing yields of the mini-LED display.