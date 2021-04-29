Pixelmator Pro Update Adds LUT Support for Color Adjustments

Popular image editor app Pixelmator Pro received an update today that brings full support for LUT files, or Lookup Tables, which are similar to universal filters/presets that change the look of images and video in a wide variety of apps.



A LUT is a set of instructions that tells an app how to edit the colors of an image or video, and Pixelmator Pro now lets users import LUTs so that they can be applied to images, as if they were a standard preset or filter.

LUTs usually can't be edited, but Pixelmator Pro can use machine learning to turn them into color adjustments that can be fine-tuned in the app. Pixelmator users can now simply drag and drop an LUT to apply it, and browse LUTs with live previews. The update also includes the ability to convert LUTs into color adjustments.

In version 2.0.8, color adjustments can also be exported as LUTs, to be used in Final Cut Pro and other compatible graphics, video, and even 3D apps.

In addition, there's a built-in collection of LUTs, ranging from cinematic looks to grayscale conversion LUTs, automation and scripting support for applying and exporting LUTs.

Pixelmator 2.0 is a Universal app, so it runs natively on both ‌M1‌ and Intel-based Macs. The image editing app update is free for existing Pixelmator Pro users, otherwise it costs $39.99 and can be downloaded directly from the Mac App Store.