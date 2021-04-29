Leaker Claims New Apple TV 4K to Launch May 21

Serial leaker Jon Prosser has today claimed the new Apple TV 4K will launch on May 21, the same day that the new redesigned 24-inch iMac and new iPad Pro models are now expected to become available, based on retailer listings.



Prosser's claim came in a tweet updating his earlier predictions for the launch dates of Apple's new ‌iPad Pro‌, shortly after MacRumors broke the news about UK retailer John Lewis pegging availability for the ‌iMac‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ at May 21.

Prosser now also believes both models of ‌iPad Pro‌ will launch on May 21, rather than the 11-inch model arriving the following day, May 22 – his previous claim. According to the leaker, the May 22 date is "linked to the 5G model for a certain carrier and should be disregarded for the most part."

Pre-orders for the new Apple TV 4K open on Friday, April 30. The latest ‌Apple TV‌ 4K features a faster A12 Bionic chip, support for high-framerate HDR, and a redesigned Siri Remote.