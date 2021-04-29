Reminder: New 24-inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and New Apple TV 4K Available for Pre-Order Tomorrow

by

Apple today reminded customers that the brand-new redesigned 24-inch iMac, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and the updated, more powerful Apple TV 4K will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, Friday, April 30, and will begin shipping in the second half of May.

iMac and iPad May 21 Feature Green 2
In its Newsroom update, Apple didn't disclose when the new devices would specifically begin shipping to customers next month. However, UK retailer John Lewis has indicated that the new iPad Pros and ‌iMac‌ could be arriving at customers on May 21.

Apple today also didn't disclose what time pre-orders would officially open on its online Apple Store. However, as noted by MacRumors editor Joe Rossignol, pre-orders are likely to begin at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time given the time zone difference for countries such as New Zealand, where Apple says pre-orders open on May 1.

Based on that, we've put together this list of corresponding times around the world:

  • Honolulu, Hawaii — 2:00 a.m. HST
  • Anchorage, Alaska — 4:00 a.m. AKDT
  • Cupertino, California — 5:00 a.m. PDT
  • Phoenix, Arizona — 5:00 a.m. MST
  • Vancouver, Canada — 5:00 a.m. PDT
  • Denver, Colorado — 6:00 a.m. MDT
  • Dallas, Texas — 7:00 a.m. CDT
  • New York, New York — 8:00 a.m. EDT
  • Toronto, Canada — 8:00 a.m. EDT
  • Halifax, Canada — 9:00 a.m. ADT
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 9:00 p.m. BRT
  • London, United Kingdom — 1:00 p.m. BST
  • Berlin, Germany — 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Paris, France — 2:00 p.m. CEST
  • Cape Town, South Africa — 2:00 p.m. SAST
  • Moscow, Russia — 3:00 p.m. MSK
  • Helsinki, Finland — 3:00 p.m. EEST
  • Istanbul, Turkey — 3:00 p.m. TRT
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 4:00 p.m. GST
  • Delhi, India — 5:30 p.m. IST
  • Jakarta, Indonesia — 7:00 p.m. WIB
  • Shanghai, China — 8:00 p.m. CST
  • Singapore — 8:00 p.m. SGT
  • Perth, Australia — 8:00 p.m. AWST
  • Hong Kong — 8:00 p.m. HKT
  • Seoul, South Korea — 9:00 p.m. KST
  • Tokyo, Japan — 9:00 p.m. JST
  • Adelaide, Australia — 9:30 p.m. ACST
  • Sydney, Australia — 10:00 p.m.
  • Auckland, New Zealand — 12:00 midnight NZST next day

The new 24-inch ‌iMac‌ features the first redesign of the Mac desktop computer since 2012. The ‌iMac‌ includes a new, thinner design and comes in multiple vibrant colors. It is also the first ‌iMac‌ that features an Apple silicon chip, first debuted in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini in November.

The new M1 chip is also making its way to the new ‌iPad Pro‌, offering a "massive leap in performance" alongside a new 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. In addition, the updated ‌Apple TV‌ 4K includes a more powerful A12 Bionic processor with a redesigned ‌Apple TV‌ remote, which is available for purchase for older ‌Apple TV‌ models.

As pre-orders open up tomorrow, AirTags and the purple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, which became available for pre-order last week, will begin arriving to most customers. However, a few lucky customers already received their Apple item-tracker, with even more now seeing their order status is updated to "Shipped" ahead of tomorrow.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, iMac
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Caution), iMac (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)

Top Rated Comments

AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
34 minutes ago at 06:42 am
Definitely gotta pick up that iMac; it looks great in my room.



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
11 minutes ago at 07:05 am

Definitely gotta pick up that iMac; it looks great in my room.


Even in AR, the cat knows the keyboard is there...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gsmornot Avatar
gsmornot
34 minutes ago at 06:42 am
I have this feeling the iPad is getting ready to transform into something more like a MacBook and want to be ready but still have reservations since my 2018 has been so good over the years. If we get the ability to do more than "tablet work" akin to a Mac its going to be a whole new level. I'm buying in but biting my nails while I do.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aeronauts Avatar
Aeronauts
24 minutes ago at 06:51 am
Thanks for the reminder but I’m going to skip these and wait to see what the 27” iMac looks like. The iPad Pro has also become too expensive for what I use it for so I will hang on to my existing model until it falls apart.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DotCom2 Avatar
DotCom2
24 minutes ago at 06:52 am
So, we *officially* still don't know what time orders start? How am I supposed to know what time to get up/not go to bed?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
23 minutes ago at 06:53 am
Another reminder: the new Apple TV remote will also be available tomorrow morning, for $59 which is cheaper than the old remote, and it’s backwards compatible with all tvOS Apple TV’s.
I plan to get it for my Apple TV HD, which still works perfectly five years later.
If you want the new remote, please just buy the remote. Unless you absolutely need high dynamic range, there is absolutely no reason to get the new Apple TV over the old 4K
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
