Reminder: New 24-inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and New Apple TV 4K Available for Pre-Order Tomorrow
Apple today reminded customers that the brand-new redesigned 24-inch iMac, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and the updated, more powerful Apple TV 4K will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, Friday, April 30, and will begin shipping in the second half of May.
In its Newsroom update, Apple didn't disclose when the new devices would specifically begin shipping to customers next month. However, UK retailer John Lewis has indicated that the new iPad Pros and iMac could be arriving at customers on May 21.
Apple today also didn't disclose what time pre-orders would officially open on its online Apple Store. However, as noted by MacRumors editor Joe Rossignol, pre-orders are likely to begin at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time given the time zone difference for countries such as New Zealand, where Apple says pre-orders open on May 1.
Based on that, we've put together this list of corresponding times around the world:
- Honolulu, Hawaii — 2:00 a.m. HST
- Anchorage, Alaska — 4:00 a.m. AKDT
- Cupertino, California — 5:00 a.m. PDT
- Phoenix, Arizona — 5:00 a.m. MST
- Vancouver, Canada — 5:00 a.m. PDT
- Denver, Colorado — 6:00 a.m. MDT
- Dallas, Texas — 7:00 a.m. CDT
- New York, New York — 8:00 a.m. EDT
- Toronto, Canada — 8:00 a.m. EDT
- Halifax, Canada — 9:00 a.m. ADT
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 9:00 p.m. BRT
- London, United Kingdom — 1:00 p.m. BST
- Berlin, Germany — 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Paris, France — 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Cape Town, South Africa — 2:00 p.m. SAST
- Moscow, Russia — 3:00 p.m. MSK
- Helsinki, Finland — 3:00 p.m. EEST
- Istanbul, Turkey — 3:00 p.m. TRT
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 4:00 p.m. GST
- Delhi, India — 5:30 p.m. IST
- Jakarta, Indonesia — 7:00 p.m. WIB
- Shanghai, China — 8:00 p.m. CST
- Singapore — 8:00 p.m. SGT
- Perth, Australia — 8:00 p.m. AWST
- Hong Kong — 8:00 p.m. HKT
- Seoul, South Korea — 9:00 p.m. KST
- Tokyo, Japan — 9:00 p.m. JST
- Adelaide, Australia — 9:30 p.m. ACST
- Sydney, Australia — 10:00 p.m.
- Auckland, New Zealand — 12:00 midnight NZST next day
The new 24-inch iMac features the first redesign of the Mac desktop computer since 2012. The iMac includes a new, thinner design and comes in multiple vibrant colors. It is also the first iMac that features an Apple silicon chip, first debuted in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini in November.
The new M1 chip is also making its way to the new iPad Pro, offering a "massive leap in performance" alongside a new 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. In addition, the updated Apple TV 4K includes a more powerful A12 Bionic processor with a redesigned Apple TV remote, which is available for purchase for older Apple TV models.
As pre-orders open up tomorrow, AirTags and the purple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, which became available for pre-order last week, will begin arriving to most customers. However, a few lucky customers already received their Apple item-tracker, with even more now seeing their order status is updated to "Shipped" ahead of tomorrow.
