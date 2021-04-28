AirTags Arriving Early to Some Customers

AirTags aren't set to officially launch until Friday, April 30, but some customers have mistakenly received their ‌AirTags‌ shipments already.



MacRumors reader Johnny sent us a series of photos of his ‌AirTags‌ that he already has in hand, giving us a look at the packaging and a real-life look at the ‌AirTags‌ themselves outside of reviews.



Apple first unveiled the long-awaited ‌AirTags‌ last week. They're priced at $29 each, with a pack of four available for $99. ‌AirTags‌ connect to an iPhone over Bluetooth and can be attached to items like keys and wallets to make them trackable in the Find My app.



Paired with the iPhone 11 and 12 models, ‌AirTags‌ have a Precision Finding feature enabled by the U1 chip that makes it easier to pinpoint lost items that are close by, and when an item is far away, it is able to take advantage of the ‌Find My‌ network that uses billions of Apple devices to track down lost items and relay their location.



Customers who ordered ‌AirTags‌ on launch day will begin receiving them on Friday, but single orders placed now are set to begin arriving in May, for ‌AirTags‌ that aren't engraved. Adding an engraving or ordering a four pack will result in a June delivery date.