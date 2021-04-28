AirTags Arriving Early to Some Customers

by

AirTags aren't set to officially launch until Friday, April 30, but some customers have mistakenly received their ‌AirTags‌ shipments already.

airtag in hand
MacRumors reader Johnny sent us a series of photos of his ‌AirTags‌ that he already has in hand, giving us a look at the packaging and a real-life look at the ‌AirTags‌ themselves outside of reviews.

airtags in box 2
Apple first unveiled the long-awaited ‌AirTags‌ last week. They're priced at $29 each, with a pack of four available for $99. ‌AirTags‌ connect to an iPhone over Bluetooth and can be attached to items like keys and wallets to make them trackable in the Find My app.

airtags in box
Paired with the iPhone 11 and 12 models, ‌AirTags‌ have a Precision Finding feature enabled by the U1 chip that makes it easier to pinpoint lost items that are close by, and when an item is far away, it is able to take advantage of the ‌Find My‌ network that uses billions of Apple devices to track down lost items and relay their location.

airtag close up
Customers who ordered ‌AirTags‌ on launch day will begin receiving them on Friday, but single orders placed now are set to begin arriving in May, for ‌AirTags‌ that aren't engraved. Adding an engraving or ordering a four pack will result in a June delivery date.

Top Rated Comments

kcslc Avatar
kcslc
14 minutes ago at 05:01 pm
For the price they charge for these, they should have included something. You know. To attach them to devices.
Score: 2 Votes
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
16 minutes ago at 04:59 pm
Hopefully they don’t scratch too easily.
Score: 1 Votes
kcslc Avatar
kcslc
11 minutes ago at 05:04 pm

Hopefully they don’t scratch too easily.
They probably will. Tempered glass protector for them. I should make them and charge $29 each!
Score: 1 Votes
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
11 minutes ago at 05:05 pm

For the price they charge for these, they should have included something. You know. To attach them to devices.
You do realize they’re only 30 bucks, right?
and I’m sure within the next couple months, you’ll easily be able to purchase a pack of 10 loops on Amazon for like five dollars.
and if not, you can easily make your own
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments

