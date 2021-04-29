AirTag Orders Moving to 'Shipped' Status for More Customers

by

AirTag orders are beginning to be marked as "shipped" for more customers on Apple's online store around the world, with most deliveries set to begin arriving to customers on Friday, April 30 launch day. A few lucky customers already received their AirTag orders earlier this week, providing us with a closer look at the unboxing experience.

airtag shipped order
Priced at $29 each or $99 for a four pack, users can attach an AirTag to personal belongings like a wallet, keys, purse, or backpack and then keep track of the location of those items in the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

When an item with an AirTag attached is lost but nearby, the Find My app displays an arrow that guides users towards the item, and the AirTag's built-in U1 chip provides very precise location accuracy when used with iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models. Even when an AirTag-affixed item is lost in a far away place, its location can be anonymously pinpointed by other Apple device users, as part of the crowdsourced Find My network.

If you are waiting for your AirTag order to arrive, be sure to discuss in our forums and watch our roundup of unboxing videos.

