Apple Files New M1 iPad Pro in Eurasian Economic Database

A little over a week since their announcement, and less than a month before their official launch, Apple has filed the brand new M1 iPad Pros into the Eurasian Economic Commission database.



The filings, seen by MacRumors, include two ‌iPad‌ Pros with multiple model numbers each, likely referring to the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes and corresponding WiFi and WiFi/Cellular variants.

One filing includes the model numbers A2377, A2378, A2567, A2588, and A2602, and the second including A2459, A2460, A2461, A2568, A2569, A2589, A2604. The filing indicates all the models run iPadOS 14, but no other information is given.

Alongside the new ‌iPad‌ Pros, Apple also curiously filed the fifth-generation AirPort Time Capsule and the AirPort Express, which were both discontinued in 2018. Filings in the database are typically meant for forthcoming products rather than previously sold and discontinued devices.



Notably missing from today's submissions is the redesigned 24-inch iMac, which was announced alongside the new ‌iPad‌ Pros at Apple's "Spring Loaded" event earlier this month. UK retailer John Lewis has indicated that both the new ‌M1‌ powered iPad Pro and 24-inch ‌iMac‌ will go on sale on May 21. However, the lack of filings for the ‌iMac‌ in the database today could indicate that the new iMacs could launch a few days later.

The new ‌iPad Pro‌ and redesigned ‌iMac‌ will be available for pre-order on Friday, April 30.