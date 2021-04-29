AirTags and Purple iPhone 12 Models Start Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia

It's April 30, aka AirTags launch day, and customers who purchased ‌AirTags‌ or a purple iPhone 12 from Apple when orders went live last week are now beginning to receive their new devices.



Apple fans in Australia and New Zealand are always the first to get their hands on new devices due to time zone differences, and are now sharing photos and first impressions on social media networks.

@MacRumors ‌AirTags‌ and accessories starting to arrive in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/vVbh7DPc3m — Kimball Fink-Jensen (@kfinkjensen) April 29, 2021

There are no Apple Stores in New Zealand, but ‌Apple Stores‌ in Australia have both the single AirTag and the four-pack in stock, so customers will be able to walk in and make a purchase.

This bodes well for in-store AirTag availability in the rest of the world, and those who were unable to preorder and don't want to wait until May can likely pick up ‌AirTags‌ at their local retail stores.

‌AirTags‌ ordered for in-store pickup will not be able to be engraved, as engraving is not done in stores. Engraved ‌AirTags‌ are only available from Apple and are backordered until June.

Some customers in the United States began receiving AirTags early yesterday as retailers like Best Buy shipped earlier than expected, but customers in New Zealand and Australia will be getting the first engraved ‌AirTags‌ direct from Apple.

Following New Zealand and Australia, ‌AirTags‌ sales and deliveries will begin in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and more, with the North America launch coming last.

If you're in Australia and New Zealand and received your ‌AirTags‌ already, make sure to share photos below and let us know what you think as we'll be putting together a list of first impressions if we can get enough opinions on ‌AirTags‌ from MacRumors readers.