Delta Rolling Out iPhone 12 to Over 19,000 Flight Attendants

by

In partnership with AT&T and Apple, U.S. airline Delta will equip every one of its over 19,000 flight attendants with an iPhone 12 to "enhance the travel experience for all passengers," it was announced today.

delta flight attendant
With an iPhone 12 in their possession, AT&T said Delta flight attendants will be able to use augmented reality to more accurately assess in-cabin inventory, to receive more immersive training for critical tasks, and more. Delta will continue to work with AT&T and Apple to come up with additional use cases to improve in-cabin service.

Delta has equipped flight attendants and pilots with iPhones and iPads in the past. Apple has partnerships with several airlines, including American Airlines, which offers Apple TV+ as a free in-flight streaming option.

Top Rated Comments

dmylrea Avatar
dmylrea
25 minutes ago at 07:50 am
Nice to see Delta has recovered from the pandemic shutdown and has lots of extra money to spend on tech that doesn't really have a purpose yet.

Good thing our government bailed them out. /s
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macinfojunkie Avatar
macinfojunkie
35 minutes ago at 07:41 am
Airplane mode enabled of course.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
acgmph Avatar
acgmph
18 minutes ago at 07:58 am

Nice to see Delta has recovered from the pandemic shutdown and has lots of extra money to spend on tech that doesn't really have a purpose yet.

Good thing our government bailed them out. /s
Isn’t that the same government that gave you $4,000 so you can spend it on tech that doesn’t have a purpose yet?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
javanate Avatar
javanate
31 minutes ago at 07:45 am
Seems like a stretch but w/e ?‍♂️
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AManInACan Avatar
AManInACan
22 minutes ago at 07:53 am
Flight Attendants and Pilots all using Apple devices! Look how far Delta has come from 2013 when Microsoft was the answer! Delta Gives All Pilots Surface Tablets ('https://news.delta.com/delta-equip-11000-pilots-microsoft-surface-2-tablet-devices')
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
javanate Avatar
javanate
21 minutes ago at 07:54 am

Nice to see Delta has recovered from the pandemic shutdown and has lots of extra money to spend on tech that doesn't really have a purpose yet.

Good thing our government bailed them out. /s
Like they said in the Michael Moore movie, if our American workers hadn't made us so much money, we couldn't have afforded to move our factory to Mexico
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
