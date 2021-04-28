Delta Rolling Out iPhone 12 to Over 19,000 Flight Attendants

In partnership with AT&T and Apple, U.S. airline Delta will equip every one of its over 19,000 flight attendants with an iPhone 12 to "enhance the travel experience for all passengers," it was announced today.



With an iPhone 12 in their possession, AT&T said Delta flight attendants will be able to use augmented reality to more accurately assess in-cabin inventory, to receive more immersive training for critical tasks, and more. Delta will continue to work with AT&T and Apple to come up with additional use cases to improve in-cabin service.

Delta has equipped flight attendants and pilots with iPhones and iPads in the past. Apple has partnerships with several airlines, including American Airlines, which offers Apple TV+ as a free in-flight streaming option.