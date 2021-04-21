In the wake of new iPad Pro models getting announced yesterday, today we're tracking steep discounts on the previous generation 2020 models. These discounts can be found at Amazon and B&H Photo, and at the time of writing we're seeing markdowns for every single 2020 iPad Pro model, including Wi-Fi and cellular versions.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Prices reach up to $102 off these devices, with numerous lowest ever prices on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. There are also notable sales on iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil 2 at $114.99 on Amazon, thanks to a $9.99 coupon applied at checkout; and the 11-inch Magic Keyboard at $199.00 on Amazon, down from $299.00.
11-Inch iPad Pro (2020)
- Wi-Fi 128GB - $729.99 at Amazon ($69 off)
- Wi-Fi 256GB - $799.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($100 off, lowest price)
- Wi-Fi 512GB - $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price)
- Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,199.00 at Amazon ($100 off)
- Cellular 128GB - $879.99 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($69 off, lowest price)
- Cellular 256GB - $949.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest price)
- Cellular 512GB - $1,146.99 at Amazon ($102 off, lowest price)
- Cellular 1TB - $1,349.99 at Amazon ($99 off)
12.9-Inch iPad Pro (2020)
- Wi-Fi 128GB - $929.99 at Amazon ($69 off)
- Wi-Fi 256GB - $999.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($100 off)
- Wi-Fi 512GB - $1,199.00 at Amazon ($100 off)
- Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,399.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($100 off)
- Cellular 128GB - $1,079.99 at Amazon ($69 off)
- Cellular 256GB - $1,149.99 at Amazon ($99 off)
- Cellular 512GB - $1,349.00 at Amazon ($100 off)
- Cellular 1TB - $1,549.00 at Amazon ($100 off)
