In the wake of new iPad Pro models getting announced yesterday, today we're tracking steep discounts on the previous generation 2020 models. These discounts can be found at Amazon and B&H Photo, and at the time of writing we're seeing markdowns for every single 2020 iPad Pro model, including Wi-Fi and cellular versions.

Prices reach up to $102 off these devices, with numerous lowest ever prices on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. There are also notable sales on iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil 2 at $114.99 on Amazon, thanks to a $9.99 coupon applied at checkout; and the 11-inch Magic Keyboard at $199.00 on Amazon, down from $299.00.



