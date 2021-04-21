AppleCare+ Coverage for Mac Can Now Be Extended Beyond Three Years

In addition to making AppleCare+ available for the Apple TV for the first time, Apple is now allowing AppleCare+ coverage for Macs to be extended indefinitely in the United States, according to an updated support document.



After paying upfront for an AppleCare+ plan for a Mac, the initial coverage period remains three years, but customers now have the option to purchase additional coverage that automatically renews annually until canceled. The new coverage must be purchased within 30 days of the end date of the original coverage, according to Apple.

Previously, there was no way to extend AppleCare+ coverage for a Mac once the initial three-year coverage window elapsed.

AppleCare+ for Mac provides up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other damage. Customers with an active AppleCare+ plan also have 24/7 priority access to Apple's technical support representatives by online chat or phone.

AppleCare+ coverage for Mac remains capped at three years outside of the United States.

