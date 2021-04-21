Apple News Gaining Apple Music Editorial Content

Apple is bringing Apple Music editorial content into Apple News as a way to offer readers even more content about the artists, songs, and more that they love.



Apple has started a new Apple Music channel within Apple News, as first spotted by MacStories, that currently has a limited selection of articles, but seems to be frequently posting. Based on the current posts, Apple plans to publish different interviews with artists about their upcoming or newly released albums and songs and provide insight into the music industry.

As of now, the integration between ‌Apple News‌ and ‌Apple Music‌ is rather limited, in the sense that finding content requires a user to search, and find the ‌Apple Music‌ channel within ‌Apple News‌ manually. In the future, Apple may more tightly integrate the two services to make it easier for subscribers, and non-subscribers to access ‌Apple Music‌ editorial content.