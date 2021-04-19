Microsoft xCloud Beta for iPhone and iPad to Launch This Week

by

Microsoft has today announced that it will launch its browser-based Xbox Cloud Gaming service in beta to selected testers on iPhone and iPad tomorrow.

microsoft xcloud devices
Starting tomorrow, Microsoft will begin sending out invites to selected Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to test the Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta for ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Windows 10 PCs using a web browser. Invites will be issued on a continuous basis to players in all 22 supported countries.

The new in-browser cloud gaming platform will be available at xbox.com/play, and will work in Safari, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge. Microsoft plans to "iterate quickly" on the beta, and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months. Games will be playable via a controller or touch controls for more than 50 games at first.

This will be the first time that Xbox Game Streaming has been available on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ since the service launched exclusively on Android devices last year. Last year, plans to bring an Xbox game streaming app to iOS stalled due to Apple's App Store rules, which forbids apps from streaming multiple games from the cloud via a single app. This is because Apple believes that its inability to review each game in the service's library is a potential security risk. Game Pass streaming would only be viable if each game was available as its own app under Apple's rules.

Microsoft then suggested that it would use a browser instead of an app to avoid Apple's ‌App Store‌ rules while still providing the same service. Microsoft says that creating a browser-accessible service has a number of advantages in making cloud gaming more accessible, as well as streamlining development into a singular, universal platform.

Microsoft's games streaming service is bundled as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $14.99 per month, with more than 100 games available.

Tags: Microsoft, Xbox, xCloud

Top Rated Comments

Maconplasma Avatar
Maconplasma
1 hour ago at 07:50 am
"Microsoft then suggested ('https://www.macrumors.com/2020/11/25/xbox-boss-discusses-arcade-app-store-fees/') that it would use a browser instead of an app to avoid Apple's ‌App Store‌ rules while still providing the same service."

Uh, the way they short-change Mac users with MS 365 I'm certain that the Windows customers will have a far better experience with a dedicated app. Sorry Microsoft, I'm not buying your BS reason for no Mac dedicated app.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jlocker Avatar
jlocker
1 hour ago at 07:53 am
I got the Xbox series X at launch at Christmas, I got this as my backup gaming system as Bootcamp and Windows 10 fades away on the Mac. I think it is great that they now have xCloud on the IOS. So At least I can play games on iPad, I don't want another gaming system like the Nintendo switch to play games remotely so this is kind the best of all worlds.

The xbox series X is a fantastic gaming console, with tons of great games new and old and now with xcloud XCloud it has gotten even better.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JCCL Avatar
JCCL
1 hour ago at 08:16 am
Good for Microsoft for not giving up on Apple users despite Apple’s own stupid rules. Looking forward to trying this out.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
1 hour ago at 07:48 am
If it streams and plays well. Kudos.

the Nvidia solution was not so good on my mac.

Shadow.tech is 100% so good though! and plays my steam games. I can't get over how good shadow.tech is. long wait to get in right now though.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Okasian Avatar
Okasian
1 hour ago at 08:07 am

Sorry Microsoft, I'm not buying your BS reason.
I believe the reasons are more based on App Store limitations, like having to have every single game as a standalone separate icon on the springboard rather than a single Xbox app. (Imagine how messy that would be if you have a huge game library.)

These App Store restrictions make it such that a browser based experience is the only ‘good’ option for iOS users.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Madmic23 Avatar
Madmic23
16 minutes ago at 09:00 am
I tried the Google Stadia Web App on my iPad. It worked surprisingly well. I'm using gigabit fiber optic internet so latency and download speeds aren't a concern here.

Out of all of the cloud gaming options that are coming out, I think Microsoft might have the best chance just due to the XBox brand.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Top Stories 57 Feature

Top Stories: Apple Event Next Tuesday, Mini-LED iPad Pro, iPhone Rumors

Saturday April 17, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
It feels like we've been waiting forever for new Apple products, but the wait is almost over as Apple has announced a media event for next Tuesday, so make sure to tune into MacRumors for full coverage of everything Apple announces. While that was the big news this week, we also got some new details on Apple's iPhone plans for 2022 and 2023 courtesy of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and we also saw...
Read Full Article12 comments
flat imac 3d 3 teal

Reliable Leaker Hints Redesigned Colorful iMac to Debut at 'Spring Loaded' Event

Saturday April 17, 2021 4:43 am PDT by
Reliable leaker known as l0vetodream has hinted that Apple may debut its rumored redesigned and colorful iMac at its "Spring Loaded" event on Tuesday, April 20. In a tweet, the leaker posted an image of Apple's logo used for marketing the upcoming event and an image of the retro rainbow Apple logo alongside the colorful lineup of G3 iMacs. Apple leaker Jon Prosser previously reported that...
Read Full Article254 comments
third gen Apple pencil leaked video

Video of Alleged Third-Generation Apple Pencil Leaks Ahead of Apple Event

Friday April 16, 2021 6:13 am PDT by
A video purporting to be of the third-generation Apple Pencil has today been shared online, showing a glossy finish that mirrors previous leaks. New ✏️ ready to 🚢 #AppleEvent @TommyBo50387266 pic.twitter.com/s4RCDwDi5M— 漢尼斯·拉斯納 🇨🇳 (@ileakeer) April 16, 2021 The brief video from Twitter account @ileakeer, spotted by 9to5Mac, shows an Apple Pencil with a glossy finish much like the...
Read Full Article57 comments
important battery message iphone 11

Some iPhone 11 Users Seeing Increased Battery Health Percentages After iOS 14.5 Recalibration Process

Friday April 16, 2021 6:32 am PDT by
In the sixth beta of iOS 14.5, Apple introduced a recalibration process for the battery health reporting system on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to address inaccurate battery health estimates for some users. Apple said this process might take a few weeks to be completed, and now that two weeks have passed since the sixth beta of iOS 14.5 was released, some users are...
Read Full Article31 comments
duan rui iphone 12 13 notch

New Images Show Smaller iPhone 13 Notch Compared to iPhone 12

Saturday April 17, 2021 11:38 pm PDT by
Leaker known as "DuanRui" has shared more images that could give us our best look yet at Apple's redesigned notch for the iPhone 13. The new pictures follow similar images shared by the leaker last week, but the latest shots include a comparison with the existing iPhone 12 notch. DuanRui posted three images on Twitter that apparently originate from Weibo, although source details remain...
Read Full Article154 comments
iphone 13 pro max cads eap

iPhone 13 Series CAD Leaks Reveal Larger Camera Dimensions

Friday April 16, 2021 1:53 am PDT by
Information and alleged CADs of the upcoming iPhone 13 series, shared in a video from EverythingApplePro, indicates that Apple plans to make this year's iPhone camera module significantly bigger, likely to make way for larger sensors and sensor-shift stabilization. According to the CADs shared in the video, the iPhone 13 mini, Pro, and Pro Max camera module will all be a "perfect square."...
Read Full Article84 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With Anker's MagSafe-Compatible Battery Pack

Thursday April 15, 2021 9:39 am PDT by
Anker, a company known for its range of accessories designed for Apple products, recently came out with one of the first MagSafe-compatible battery packs, so we thought we'd check it out to see how it compares to a standard battery pack. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, Anker's power bank looks like a typical battery pack, but it has magnets built in...
Read Full Article41 comments
apple event spring loaded

Apple's 'Spring Loaded' Event Officially Announced for Tuesday, April 20

Tuesday April 13, 2021 9:04 am PDT by
Following an overnight leak by Siri, Apple today officially announced that it will be holding a special "Spring Loaded" event on Tuesday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with all of Apple's 2020 events, the April 2021 event will be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to attend in...
Read Full Article283 comments
iphone 12 120hz thumbnail feature

LTPO Displays Supporting 120Hz Refresh Rates Again Rumored for iPhone 13 Pro Models

Friday April 16, 2021 10:01 am PDT by
The two higher-end "iPhone 13 Pro" models that are coming in 2021 are expected to use LTPO display technology to enable 120Hz refresh rates, according to display analyst Ross Young. Young reaffirmed the detail in a tweet that said he'd heard rumors about only one model featuring LTPO, which he says is inaccurate. Heard some rumors in the industry and media that there would only be one ...
Read Full Article94 comments
apple music

Apple Music Tops Spotify With One Cent Paid Per Stream

Friday April 16, 2021 6:44 am PDT by
In a letter slated to be shared with artists today through the Apple Music for Artists dashboard, obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Apple has reportedly revealed that it pays music rights holders one cent per song streamed on Apple Music. The report claims that Apple Music's payment structure is thus roughly double what Spotify pays music rights holders per stream, which averages to about ...
Read Full Article76 comments