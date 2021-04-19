Apple Approves Parler to Return to App Store

Following the removal of the app in January, Apple will now allow the social media app Parler to return to the App Store following changes to how the social media network moderates content, CNN reports.



On April 14, in a letter to Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Ken Buck obtained by CNN, Apple said that the app has improved the way it moderates content, and says those changes are "sufficient" for it to return to the ‌App Store‌. Apple says it is now up to Parler to publish the app to users, in which Apple says it believes it will "become available immediately."

In a letter to Parler following its removal from the platform earlier this year, Apple said that the app would remain off the ‌App Store‌ until it is updated and becomes "compliant with the ‌App Store‌ Review Guidelines" and until the app has demonstrated its ability to "effectively moderate and filter the dangerous and harmful content on your service."