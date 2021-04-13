Roku's New Remotes Feature an Apple TV+ Button

Roku today introduced a new Express 4K+ streaming player and rechargeable Voice Remote Pro with some useful features for Apple users.



Priced at $39.99 in the United States, the new Roku Express 4K+ provides 4K streaming at an affordable price. The streaming player supports AirPlay 2 for wirelessly streaming audio and video from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, while HomeKit support allows users to control the streaming player with Siri or the Home app on their Apple devices.

Meanwhile, Roku's new Voice Remote Pro features an Apple TV+ button for easy access to the Apple TV app, as noted by The Verge. Priced at $29.99, the remote also features a rechargeable battery via micro-USB, hands-free or push-to-talk "Hey Roku" voice control, a lost remote finder feature, and a headphone jack.

Roku has also added the Apple TV+ button to its new standard remotes, alongside Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ buttons.

With its new Roku OS 10 software release that is now rolling out, Roku is also expanding AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to select HD Roku streaming players and TVs. These features were limited to Roku's 4K devices until now.