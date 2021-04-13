Apple Car May Initially Be Made in Small Numbers by LG Magna e-Powertrain

by

Apple is "very near" to signing an agreement with LG and Magna to build its long-rumored electric vehicle, according to The Korea Times.

Apple car wheel icon feature triad
LG Electronics has publicly undertaken a joint venture with the Canada-based automotive supplier Magna International, in a collaboration preliminarily titled "LG Magna e-Powertrain."

LG Magna e-Powertrain is currently valued at $1 billion and will manufacture electric motors, inverters and onboard chargers, following approval from LG shareholders. LG has previously supplied motors, battery packs, and other components for General Motors' Bolt EV and to Tesla, while Magna already produces automotive electronics.

Sources familiar with the matter, speaking to The Korea Times, said "LG Magna e-Powertrain is very near to signing contracts with Apple under which they could handle the initial volume production of Apple EVs. Contract details are still being discussed."

Although the joint venture lacks the production volume to manufacture a vehicle on a mass-scale comparable to other major automakers, Apple is apparently comfortable with LG Magna e-Powertrain's smaller capacity, from which it may be inferred that the company does not intend to produce the vehicle on the same large scale as other major automakers.

Apple's first-generation of electric vehicles is reportedly seen as an opportunity to evaluate the project's marketability, rather than a true mass-market vehicle, rendering it a more niche brand within the industry, at least initially. This is seemingly supported by Apple's ease with LG Magna e-Powertrain's smaller manufacturing capacity.

LG is already heavily integrated into Apple's supply chain for crucial products such as the iPhone, so the two companies are already very familiar with working with each other for production purposes and have an intertwined supply operation.

Because LG Group affiliates including LG Display, LG Chem, LG Energy Solution and LG Innotek are already included in Apple's parts supply chain, Apple doesn't have to worry about any supply chain issues. These LG affiliates are qualified to guarantee production yields and faster delivery of parts needed for Apple EVs.

Following LG's decision to shut down its unprofitable smartphone business, the company is said to be urgently responding to investors' growing calls to produce results from its vehicle components business. LG's exit from the smartphone industry is expected to boost its margins and it could re-invest the salvaged funds into its vehicle component businesses.

As the LG brand is not that strong in the global EV industry, it needs a pretty competitive reference to show off its transformation efforts. From that standpoint, LG's bet on the Apple EV is not that bad, and vice versa for Apple.

The monetary value of the partnership would purportedly not be significant for LG, but would rather yield benefits in establishing the reputation of LG Magna e-Powertrain as a contract auto manufacturer and vindicating the formation of LG Magna e-Powertrain.

Magna is based in Canada, but has previously said that it would be able to manufacture vehicles at a facility in the United States if contracted to do so, which may be a provision Apple is looking to include in its proposed agreement.

If the agreement is reached, the two parties will then jointly establish the precise details for the production of the Apple car, and a prototype will apparently be teased in early 2024.

Magna has been floated as a potential contractor for Apple's vehicle in the past, but this appears to be the most well-reasoned rumor surrounding a contract manufacturer for the project to date.

Tags: koreatimes.co.kr, LG, Apple Car

Top Rated Comments

Mick-Mac Avatar
Mick-Mac
59 minutes ago at 06:01 am
The AppleCar will be a total game changer and Apple will have redefined the driving experience as only Apple can:
* When you turn the car on it'll make a really loud chime guaranteed to wake up the entire household at night.
* The windscreen will have a big notch right at eye level - it does reduce visibility a little, however you will be able to take selfies and FaceTime while driving!
* In a revolutionary departure, there won't be a steering wheel or accelerator pedal, instead you'll interact with an intuitive iPad-like touch-display. Just use natural scrolling to move in any direction. To get anywhere you simply scroll and scroll and scroll and scroll ... just like you're already used to on the iPad!
* The entire console will consist of just four poorly labeled, black buttons on a black background with no backlighting (taking cues from their highly successful AppleTV remote). This minimalist design philosophy makes for tremendous ease of use e.g. to turn on the heater you simultaneously depress the first and third buttons while shaking the fist on your other hand rapidly back and forth (sensors will successfully detect everything).
* The onboard display will use no color - it'll all be a low-contrast gray text on a gray background theme, just like in MacOS, because Apple believe old people shouldn't be driving (or using computers).
* The seatbelts will attach using magsafe connectors.
* The rims will be rectangular and attached using pentalobe nuts. Note however that the wheels themselves won't be included by default - they will cost an additional $4k. Alternatively, you should be able to buy rim adapters for most other tires out there.
* It will run carOS 1.0 - future versions will enable additional features like opening/closing passenger doors and windows, however Apple are particularly excited to announce carOS will ship with over a billion emojis.
* If you want to pop the hood to add wiper fluid you'll need to take the car to an authorized AppleCar repair shop, although intrepid road warriors may be able to get the job done with a heat gun and really big suction cup.
* Having your car keyed by vandals will be a thing of the past - the complete exterior of AppleCar will be made of the latest version of Gorilla Glass! You can also purchase from a vast array of 3rd party AppleCar protectors if you have any remaining concerns.
* It'll only be available to purchase on the AppleCar Store, where you can NOT test drive it - you can only buy it.
* And it'll cost you the full suite of all your redundant systems, specifically a kidney, a lung and a testicle/ovary (not sure if your first born also qualifies as redundant, Apple marketing will confirm at release time).
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
1 hour ago at 05:48 am
Maybe I will regret this like the old Apple MP3 player rumors but I don’t care.. Apple is not releasing a car.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jrath1 Avatar
jrath1
1 hour ago at 05:50 am
Apple car rumored to be made by Tonka.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DanTSX Avatar
DanTSX
57 minutes ago at 06:03 am

Maybe I will regret this like the old Apple MP3 player rumors but I don’t care.. Apple is not releasing a car.
I agree.

They will go down many paths. But it’s not happening.

Sorry folks. That’s just my $0.02 prediction, and I’m sticking to it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
newyorksole Avatar
newyorksole
46 minutes ago at 06:15 am
LG >>>

Love that Apple has such a good relationship with them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nitramwin Avatar
nitramwin
37 minutes ago at 06:24 am
There is an overall glut of OEMs trying to get into this space. Established firms are now realizing the threat of Tesla and the problem that may come from banning sales of new ICEs by 2030+. As such, there is a great deal of activity going on right now in the sector where a huge amount of customization exists already. I doubt that Apple will go into the heavy-duty hardware market that is literal, physical vehicles that need to survive snow, ice, heat and crashes. Look at any Apple product so far and you will see that what the company excels at is the experience of the product, even if, objectively, the product is the same or inferior to a competitor's. Yes, there are some symbiotic advantages of moving towards electric vehicles (ever increasing needs/opportunities/consumer expectations for software to make better use of the hardware, AR vision, mapping, appointment scheduling and battery management, to name a few), but Apple's added value will be best placed by working together with an OEM to create a special version of that car. Think of Nike+. Apple didn't start making its own shoes but rather helped make that shoe's experience better/fuller. So too will Apple work with another company or, á la Apple Watch, with multiple companies that customers would like to have relationships with.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

samsung experience 1

Samsung's 'iTest' Lets You Try a Galaxy Device on Your iPhone

Thursday April 8, 2021 12:42 pm PDT by
Samsung has launched "iTest," an interactive website experience that's designed to allow iPhone users to test out Android on a Galaxy device, or "sample the other side," as Samsung puts it. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iTest website is being advertised in New Zealand, according to a MacRumors reader who came across the feature. Visiting the iTest website on...
Read Full Article207 comments
pixel watch prosser leak

Google Pixel Watch Allegedly Leaks with Circular Design, Rumored to Launch in October

Monday April 12, 2021 2:49 am PDT by
Renders of Google's first smartwatch, codenamed "Rohan," have been shared by Jon Prosser, showing that Google plans to adopt a circular design for its flagship wearable watch. Prosser shared the renders in an episode of his YouTube show "Front Page Tech," in which he claims they were made based on marketing material he had seen from a source within Google. The renders show that the Pixel...
Read Full Article109 comments
AppleTV and HomePod Feature

Bloomberg: Apple Working on New Apple TV With Integrated HomePod Speaker and FaceTime Camera

Monday April 12, 2021 3:32 am PDT by
Apple is working on a combined Apple TV with HomePod speaker that has a camera for video calls through a connected television set, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. From the report: The company is working on a product that would combine an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV and other smart-home functions,...
Read Full Article176 comments
nba tracking prompt orange

Two-Thirds of iPhone Users Expected to Block Ad Tracking

Friday April 9, 2021 7:19 am PDT by
As many as 68 percent of iPhone users are expected to deny advertisers permission to track them thanks to Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, in what is beginning to look like a significant blow to the advertising industry (via AdWeek). With the launch of iOS 14.5, apps will have to receive explicit user permission before accessing an iPhone's advertising identifier or IDFA, which is...
Read Full Article122 comments
fake airpods 3

Counterfeit 'AirPods 3' Hit the Market Prior to Official Announcement

Friday April 9, 2021 2:45 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch the third iteration of AirPods in the third quarter of this year. Rumors and reports suggest the new AirPods will feature an updated design more in line with the AirPods Pro, but lacking in "Pro" features such as active noise cancellation. Despite AirPods 3 not yet being officially announced by Apple, counterfeit products of the unreleased earbuds have already hit ...
Read Full Article52 comments
Top Stories 56 Feature

Top Stories: 'Find My' Expansion, iPhone 13 Pro Mockup, Largest-Ever iMac?

Saturday April 10, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's AirTags may still be nowhere to be seen nearly two years after signs of them were first discovered, but Apple this week launched its Find My network accessory program that will let third-party devices integrate with the Find My app on Apple's platforms to make it easy to keep track of your items. This week also saw fresh rumors about the upcoming "iPhone 13" and new iMacs, while...
Read Full Article37 comments
ehric

iPhone 12 Mini Missing From Top 5 Best Selling Smartphone List of January 2021

Friday April 9, 2021 4:58 am PDT by
According to market data compiled by Counterpoint Research, Apple's smallest iPhone since the 2016 iPhone SE, the iPhone 12 mini, struggled to obtain a spot in the top five list of best-selling smartphones in January of this year. According to the market data, the iPhone 12 mini came in eighth place for the best-selling smartphone worldwide in the first month of the year. However, the iPhone ...
Read Full Article264 comments
sonny 2021 ipad mini pro dummies

Leaked Dummy Units Show iPad Mini 6 With Thick Bezels and Home Button, New iPad Pro Models

Thursday April 8, 2021 2:11 am PDT by
Rumors suggest Apple will release refreshed versions of the iPad mini and iPad Pro models in the first half of this year, potentially as soon as this month, and a new leak today has provided us with a possible preview of what to expect in terms of the devices' overall design and camera prospects. Tech leaker and Apple blogger Sonny Dickson this morning shared images on Twitter showing dummy ...
Read Full Article145 comments
Google maps feaure green

Google Maps App for iOS Finally Updated After Four Months

Monday April 12, 2021 10:03 am PDT by
Following the completed rollout of App Privacy labels for its App Store apps, Google today updated the Google Maps app for the first time in four months. Apple in December began requiring all new app submissions and app updates to include App Privacy labels, detailing the data that is collected by the app so consumers know what they're sharing. Google didn't begin implementing App Privacy ...
Read Full Article37 comments
epic iap feature 3

Tim Cook Says App Store Would Become a 'Flea Market' if Third-Party Payment Systems Were Allowed

Monday April 12, 2021 9:41 am PDT by
In a recent interview with the Toronto Star, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke about a wide variety of topics, ranging from App Tracking Transparency to Apple's ongoing legal battle over App Store policies with Fortnite creator Epic Games. Notably, Cook said that Epic Games' desire for Apple to let developers offer their own payment systems in apps "would make the App Store a flea market":At the...
Read Full Article305 comments