Apple's April 20 Event Page Offers Up Morphing AR Logo

Apple's first 2021 event, "Spring Loaded," is set to take place on Tuesday, April 20. Apple has designed a special multi-colored logo for the occasion, and if you visit the Events website on an iPhone or iPad, you can see an augmented reality version.



Just tap on the colorful Apple logo on the page to open Apple's AR viewer, where you can scan the room and see the shifting logo in action. You can also view it in "Object" mode to see how it moves, with the Apple portion and the leaf swirling away from one another.

So excited for this one! Only seven more days. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVJFcESqh8 — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 13, 2021

Apple often creates interesting graphics for its events and has used the morphing augmented reality logo in the past.

Apple's "Spring Loaded" event will be digital only and will be livestreamed in the Apple TV app and on the events page, but those who cannot attend can tune in to MacRumors on the site or through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

The event is expected to see the launch of new iPad Pro models, a new iPad mini, and perhaps the AirTags that have long been in the works. Apple could also surprise us with new Macs, though those may be slated for launch later in the year.