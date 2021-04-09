MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Set of Fuse Cable Organizers for Your Apple Devices

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Fuse to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a full set of cable organizing options for Apple devices.

fuseorganizedcables
Fuse has a whole line of cord management options for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac that are well-designed and affordably priced. With so many people still working from home, Fuse accessory options are excellent for keeping home offices organized and tidy.

From the Side Winder that keeps the MacBook Pro's USB-C cable neatly wound to the Watch Side Winder for rolling up the Apple Watch cord and charging, Fuse has something for everyone, and we've outlined the options below.

Snap Backs for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook

Available for $8.99 to $9.99, the Snap Backs can be purchased for the 12W ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ charger, the 18W iPad Pro/‌iPhone‌ charger, the 5W ‌iPhone‌ charger, and the 29/30W MacBook charger.

fusesnapback
Each Snap Back fits over one of Apple's chargers, and the reel at the bottom is used to wind up the cord, so you can pull out as much cord as you need with no excess. It's ideal for travel because you can roll up the entire cord to keep it organized when its tucked in a backpack or bag, and there's no extra cord to deal with when you need to pull it out to use it.

Side Winders for Cables of All Sizes

Priced starting at $4.99, Fuse makes small Side Winders for ‌iPhone‌ cables, headphone cables, ‌iPad‌ cables, and more. The Side Winder is donut shaped and lets you roll the cord around the middle portion before securing the end of the cable using the included groove.

sidewindermax
The Side Winder Mini ($4.99) is perfect for ‌iPhone‌ cables, micro-USB cables, corded headphones, and more. It can be used with cables one foot to five feet in length.

The Side Winder Mini and Max ($7.99) are designed to work with all kinds of cables. The mini version is ideal for ‌iPhone‌ cables, micro-USB cables, and corded headphones, while the Max cable is useful for USB-C cables.

sidewindermax 1
The Side Winder Watch ($4.99) is designed specifically for the Apple Watch. It wraps up the Apple Watch cable and has a cutout in the center for the watch so it can be used as a charging base in addition to a cable management option.

sidewinderwatch

The Side Kick

The Side Kick, priced at $13.99, is designed to work with Apple's MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro chargers. It's a little pop out socket that attaches to the side of a MacBook power adapter using adhesive.

sidekick
When popped out, it can be used to wrap up a MacBook's cord neatly, allowing the power adapter and the cord to be transported with no cable mess. When you're using the cable, the Side Kick pops back in so it adds little bulk to an Apple power adapter.

The Side Winder

Priced at $19.99, the Side Winder is designed for the ‌MacBook Air‌ and MacBook Pro models, and it's meant to wind up both the USB-C (or MagSafe) cable of a MacBook along with the extension cable.

sidewindertable
The MacBook's power adapter goes in the center and the two cables wrap up in the reel around it. You can pull out just the right amount of cable so you never have excess cable to deal with. This model is designed specifically for the power adapter with extension, and if you just have a standard USB-C cable for charging and no extension cable (USB-C Macs don't come with them by default) the Side Kick is the better option.

Enter the Giveaway

We have 10 home office organization setups to give away to MacRumors readers, with each winner able to choose any five cable organizing products from Fuse.

To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Fuse Giveaway
The contest will run from today (April 9) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 16. The winners will be chosen randomly on April 16 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

