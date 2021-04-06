iOS 14 Adoption Reaches Estimated 90% Less Than Seven Months After Launch
Less than seven months after launch, iOS and iPadOS 14 are now installed on an estimated 90% of all compatible iPhones and iPads, according to data collected by Mixpanel's iOS 14 adoption tracker.
In February, Apple said that iOS 14 was installed on 86% of all devices introduced in the last four years. Now, a little more than a month later, the installation base seems to have grown by around 4%. According to Mixpanel, iOS 14 adoption is hovering around 90%, but the exact number fluctuates.
iOS 14 was released to the public in September as a notable iOS upgrade, bringing new widgets to the Home screen, the App Library, and other systemwide changes such as a new Siri and incoming call UI. As of a few months after release in December, iOS 14 was installed on 72% of all active iPhones, according to Apple, signaling excitement for upgrading to the new software.
Top Rated Comments
1. Install now
2. Remind me later
repeat twice daily
wonder why it's always so high?
jokes aside it is still better than android updates