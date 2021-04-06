iOS 14 Adoption Reaches Estimated 90% Less Than Seven Months After Launch

Less than seven months after launch, iOS and iPadOS 14 are now installed on an estimated 90% of all compatible iPhones and iPads, according to data collected by Mixpanel's iOS 14 adoption tracker.



In February, Apple said that iOS 14 was installed on 86% of all devices introduced in the last four years. Now, a little more than a month later, the installation base seems to have grown by around 4%. According to Mixpanel, iOS 14 adoption is hovering around 90%, but the exact number fluctuates.



‌iOS 14‌ was released to the public in September as a notable iOS upgrade, bringing new widgets to the Home screen, the App Library, and other systemwide changes such as a new Siri and incoming call UI. As of a few months after release in December, ‌iOS 14‌ was installed on 72% of all active iPhones, according to Apple, signaling excitement for upgrading to the new software.