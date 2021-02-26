Apple Says iOS 14 Now Installed on 86% of iPhones Introduced in Last Four Years

Apple this week provided updated iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 adoption numbers, indicating that iOS 14 is installed on 80% of all active iPhones and on 86% of iPhones introduced in the last four years, as measured by the App Store on February 24.



By comparison, Apple indicated that iOS 14 was installed on 72% of all active iPhones and on 81% of iPhones introduced in the last four years as of December 15.

The adoption numbers also reveal that iPadOS 14 is installed on 70% of all active iPads and on 84% of iPads introduced in the last four years, as measured by the App Store on February 24.



By comparison, Apple indicated that iPadOS 14 was installed on 61% of all active iPads and on 75% of iPads introduced in the last four years as of December 15.

Apple says 12% of all active iPhones are still running iOS 13, and 2% are running even older iOS versions, as of February 24. 14% of all active iPads are still running iPadOS 13, while 16% remain on an even older software version.