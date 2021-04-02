Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4.1 After Releasing iOS 14.4.2 With Fix for Actively Exploited Security Vulnerability

Following the release of iOS 14.4.2 on March 26, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4.1, the previously available version of iOS 14. With iOS 14.4.1 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to iOS 14.4.1 from iOS 14.4.2 if you've already updated your iPhone or iPad.



Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date.

iOS 14.4.1 was a security update that addressed a WebKit vulnerability that could allow maliciously crafted web content to execute code. iOS 14.4.2 is also a security update that addresses a vulnerability where processing maliciously crafted web content could lead to universal cross site scripting.

Apple said that the vulnerability addressed in iOS 14.4.2 was actively exploited in the wild, so those who have not updated should do so.

iOS 14.4.2 is the current publicly available version of iOS that people can download, but Apple has also provided iOS 14.5 to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes. iOS 14.5 is one of the biggest updates to ‌‌‌iOS 14‌‌‌ to date, introducing a feature for unlocking an ‌‌iPhone‌‌ when wearing a mask with an Apple Watch, adding Dual-SIM 5G support, introducing compatibility with the latest gaming controllers, and more.