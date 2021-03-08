Apple Releases iOS 14.4.1 With Security Fixes

Apple today released iOS 14.4.1, a minor security update that comes more than a month after the release of the iOS 14.4 update.



The iOS 14.4.1 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. No other details are available at this time.