Apple to Use Tesla's 'Megapack' Battery to Help Power Apple Park at New Energy Farm

by

Apple plans to use Telsa's "Megapack" battery pack at a newly announced energy farm in California to help power Apple Park and further its commitment to renewable energy and being carbon-neutral by 2030, according to The Verge.

apple park solar
Apple's newly announced California solar farm will use 85 of Tesla's 60MV battery packs to help power ‌Apple Park‌, according to the report. According to Apple, the new solar farm, initially spearheaded by the company in 2015, will store enough battery to power more than 7,000 homes.

Apple is constructing one of the largest battery projects in the country, California Flats — an industry-leading, grid-scale energy storage project capable of storing 240 megawatt-hours of energy, enough to power over 7,000 homes for one day. This project supports the company's 130-megawatt solar farm that provides all of its renewable energy in California, by storing excess energy generated during the day and deploying it when it is most needed.

The farm was approved by the local Monterey County Board of Supervisors last year, and the county's chief of planning confirmed to The Verge that Apple would use Telsa's "Megapack" battery at the new farm.

Apple will not, however, be using Telsa's most high-end Megapack offering. As noted by The Verge, Telsa has built 100MV battery storage solutions in Australia and Houston, Texas. Apple's VP of environment, Lisa Jackson, says the company hopes the new farm will remove hesitancy around companies switching to renewable and clean energy.

If we can do it, and we can show that it works for us, it takes away the concerns about intermittency and it helps the grid in terms of stabilization. It's something that can be imitated or built upon by other companies.

Apple and Tesla are yet to be direct competitors; however, that could change in the not-so-distant future as Apple further develops its self-driving car. Tesla CEO Elon Musk made headlines earlier last year when he revealed that he reached out to Tim Cook about Apple acquiring Tesla. According to Musk, however, Cook never accepted the meeting invitation.

Tags: Tesla, Apple environment

Top Rated Comments

jcswim312 Avatar
jcswim312
12 minutes ago at 12:18 am
I’m happy Apple continues to lead the industry in their ambitious environmental goals

It’s looking like they will achieve their goal of going 100% green before 2030!

I hope other companies can do the same so we can solve climate change
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
10 minutes ago at 12:21 am
Wow! That’s great. This will benefit both companies Tesla and Apple! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple bitcoin app scam

Bitcoin Scam App Approved by Apple Robs iPhone User of $600,000+

Tuesday March 30, 2021 12:30 pm PDT by
A scam bitcoin app that was designed to look like a genuine app was accepted by Apple's App Store review team and ended up costing iPhone user Phillipe Christodoulou 17.1 bitcoin, or upwards of $600,000 at the time of the theft, reports The Washington Post. Christodoulou wanted to check on his bitcoin balance back in February, and searched Apple's App Store for "Trezor," the company that...
Read Full Article545 comments
new macbookpro wallpaper screen

Apple Planning to Discontinue High-End 13-inch MacBook Pro

Monday March 22, 2021 3:25 am PDT by
Apple may discontinue the 13.3-inch high-end MacBook Pro, following rumors that the machine will be replaced with a redesigned 14-inch model later this year. While Apple appears to be committed to the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro for the time being as an entry-level model, having updated it with an M1 Apple silicon chip in November, the high-end 13.3-inch MacBook Pro has not been updated since May...
Read Full Article
galaxy s21 iphone 12 pro max front feature2

Android Rapidly Losing Users to iPhone

Tuesday March 30, 2021 2:40 am PDT by
Android appears to be rapidly losing loyal users to the iPhone, according to a recent survey by SellCell. SellCell's survey examined the brand loyalty of five major smartphone makers, the preferred brand of choice for switchers, factors affecting brand loyalty and brand switching, and the most and least popular flagship smartphones based on the answers of 5,000 U.S.-based smartphone users. ...
Read Full Article
m1 4nm feature2

Apple Orders 4nm Chip Production for Next-Generation Macs

Tuesday March 30, 2021 12:35 am PDT by
Apple has booked the initial production capacity of 4nm chips with long-time supplier TSMC for its next-generation Apple silicon, according to industry sources cited in a new report today from DigiTimes. From today's report: Apple has already booked the initial capacity of TSMC's N4 for its new-generation Mac series, the sources indicated. Apple has also contracted TSMC to make its...
Read Full Article101 comments
Apple wwdc21 newsroom article tile 033021 big

Apple Announces Digital WWDC 2021 Event Taking Place June 7-11

Tuesday March 30, 2021 6:08 am PDT by
Apple today confirmed that its 32nd annual Worldwide Developers Conference will again be a digital-only event with no in-person gathering due to the ongoing public health crisis. As with last year's event, WWDC 2021 will be held online from June 7-11. Prior to 2020, Apple hosted WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, but at the current time, it is not safe for...
Read Full Article180 comments
iPhone 12 v Android 2020

Research Claiming Android Collects 20x More User Data Than iOS 'Off By An Order of Magnitude,' Says Google

Wednesday March 31, 2021 1:08 am PDT by
Google and Apple both collect data from their users on their respective mobile operating systems, even when users are simply browsing the settings page or inserting a SIM card. Android, however, collects 20x more data from users compared to iOS, according to newly published research. A study from Douglas Leith at Trinity College, reported by Ars Technica, says that while both OSes collect data ...
Read Full Article74 comments
iphone12protriplelenscamera

Kuo: iPhone 13 Lineup to Feature Nearly Identical Wide Camera Lens as iPhone 12

Wednesday March 31, 2021 1:33 am PDT by
According to credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 lineup, slated for launch in the second half of the year, will feature the same wide-angle lens as the current iPhone 12 series, offering no tangible improvements to one of the three lenses on the upcoming iPhone. In an investors note obtained by MacRumors, focused mainly on developments and changes within Apple's supply chain,...
Read Full Article51 comments
Cheesegrater iPhone and Trashcan Pro 2

Apple Researching Mac Pro's 'Cheese Grater' Design for Other Devices Like iPhone

Tuesday March 30, 2021 11:38 am PDT by
Apple is researching expanding the 2019 Mac Pro's distinctive "cheese grater" lattice design to other devices, including the iPhone and a "trashcan"-style Mac Pro, according to a newly granted patent filing. Apple introduced an innovative milled lattice pattern on the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR in 2019, which is created by machining a spherical array into the internal and external surfaces...
Read Full Article160 comments
maxresdefault

iOS 14.5 Adds New Siri Voices, No Longer Defaults to Female

Wednesday March 31, 2021 10:22 am PDT by
The sixth beta of iOS 14.5 that was released this morning introduces two new Siri voices that are available in English, plus it adds a new setup selection option that will let people choose their preferred Siri voice rather than defaulting to a female voice in the United States. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Siri changes were outlined by TechCrunch, and the...
Read Full Article121 comments
battery health recalibration

iOS 14.5 Will Recalibrate iPhone 11 Batteries to Fix Battery Health Bug

Wednesday March 31, 2021 10:39 am PDT by
Apple's iOS 14.5 beta that's currently in testing introduces a new process for recalibrating the battery health reporting on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. As outlined in a support document, Apple says that the update will recalibrate the maximum battery capacity and peak performance capacity on the iPhone 11 models to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting that...
Read Full Article39 comments