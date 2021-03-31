Spotify Introduces New Personalized Mixes Featuring Favorite Artists, Genres, and Decades

Spotify is expanding on its Daily Mix concept by rolling out three new mixes that aim to be increasingly personalized and which evolve over time, offering users more recommendations to choose from based on their mood and interest.



The new personalized mixes are called Artist Mix, Genre Mix, and Decade Mix. All three start with music that users have been listening to, and are then updated over time with songs chosen by the service's algorithms, based on the user's listening habits.

According to Spotify, each mix category will have several playlists featuring artists, genres, and decades that are listened to often. "They're rooted in familiarity, meaning that you won't just hear your favorite artists, but your favorite songs from those artists," explained the company in its press release.



Then, we supplement by adding in songs we think you'll love, meaning they'll be filled with the music you have on repeat alongside some fresh picks. So whether you want to jam out to a specific artist or hear more music from another decade, there's a mix just for you.

The new mixes are rolling out to both Free and Premium users globally, and can be found within "Search" in the "Made For You" hub.

Spotify last week overhauled its desktop app and web player with an "improved look and feel" that offers design parity and also makes both the app and the web experience easier to use.

The streaming service also recently added a new History icon to the top of the Home hub, as well as a new section of tiles showing new and relevant podcast episodes.