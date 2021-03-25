Spotify Launches New Design for Desktop App and Web Player

Spotify today announced that it has overhauled its desktop app and web player with an "improved look and feel" that offers design parity and also makes both the app and the web experience easier to use.



According to Spotify, it took "months" of tests, research, and user feedback to develop the new, cleaner design that's simpler while also offering all of the useful features from the desktop app.

Using the desktop app and then switching to the web player will feel like a seamless experience now that the two share the same general design. There's a redesigned Home experience, search has been relocated to the left side of the navigation page, and listener profile pages feature top artists and tracks. Users can now start a radio session for any song or artist using the "..." menu.

It's easier than ever to edit and customize playlists, and there's a new embedded search bar for quickly locating new songs and podcast episodes to add. With a new dropdown menu in the top-right corner, Spotify desktop app users can edit Queue and view Recently played.

Spotify users on Mac can download the new Spotify app for desktop from the Spotify website or use Spotify in the browser through open.spotify.com.