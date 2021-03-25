Spotify Launches New Design for Desktop App and Web Player

by

Spotify today announced that it has overhauled its desktop app and web player with an "improved look and feel" that offers design parity and also makes both the app and the web experience easier to use.

spotify redesign desktop
According to Spotify, it took "months" of tests, research, and user feedback to develop the new, cleaner design that's simpler while also offering all of the useful features from the desktop app.

Using the desktop app and then switching to the web player will feel like a seamless experience now that the two share the same general design. There's a redesigned Home experience, search has been relocated to the left side of the navigation page, and listener profile pages feature top artists and tracks. Users can now start a radio session for any song or artist using the "..." menu.

It's easier than ever to edit and customize playlists, and there's a new embedded search bar for quickly locating new songs and podcast episodes to add. With a new dropdown menu in the top-right corner, Spotify desktop app users can edit Queue and view Recently played.

Spotify users on Mac can download the new Spotify app for desktop from the Spotify website or use Spotify in the browser through open.spotify.com.

Tag: Spotify

Top Stories

iphone 13 front glass

iPhone 13 Front Glass Reveals Smaller Notch With Earpiece Relocated to Top Bezel

Tuesday March 23, 2021 9:34 am PDT by
iPhone 13 models are widely expected to feature a smaller notch, and we are able to share a first look at the potential design. Greek repair provider iRepair has provided MacRumors with an alleged photo of front glass panels for iPhone 13 models, with the same three 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup. The notch on each iPhone is visibly smaller as a result ...
Read Full Article150 comments
homepod facetime feature 3

Apple Adds FaceTime Framework to Apple TV/HomePod Amid Speaker With Screen Rumors

Monday March 22, 2021 12:15 pm PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed that Apple has been developing new speakers that are equipped with "screens and cameras," suggesting we could see a future HomePod-like device that has a built-in display and camera feature for FaceTiming and other functions. Ahead of these rumors, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser was combing through the tvOS 14.5 beta code and found that Apple has...
Read Full Article105 comments
intel manufactured m1

After Anti-M1 Ads, Intel Wants to Make Future Apple Silicon Chips

Tuesday March 23, 2021 3:30 pm PDT by
Apple in November started releasing Macs with Apple-designed M1 chips, and the Apple silicon technology will eventually replace all the Intel chips that Apple has used in its Mac lineup for years. Intel appears to be having a difficult time with Apple's transition. Last week, the company launched an anti-M1 Mac ad campaign starring Justin Long, and now, Intel is pinning its hopes on...
Read Full Article292 comments
google nest hub max

Apple Developing New 'HomePod' Models With Screens and Cameras

Monday March 22, 2021 8:16 am PDT by
In a report today focused on an unactivated temperature/humidity sensor in the HomePod mini, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman briefly mentioned that Apple has "been developing new speakers with screens and cameras." This reporting suggests that Apple could be at least exploring the idea of new HomePod models with a display and camera to compete with the likes of Google's Nest Hub Max, Amazon's Echo...
Read Full Article208 comments
homepod mini heat sensor ifixit

HomePod Mini Features Dormant Temperature and Humidity Sensor That Could Be Activated in a Future Software Update

Monday March 22, 2021 3:31 am PDT by
Apple's HomePod mini includes a dormant hidden sensor that can measure temperature and humidity, potentially providing the means to power upcoming features that could arrive in a future software update, according to Bloomberg. Humidity and temperature sensor from a HomePod mini. Source: iFixit (via Bloomberg). From Mark Gurman's report: The company has internally discussed using the sensor...
Read Full Article91 comments
apple tv box 1

Apple Removes 'Siri Remote' Mentions in tvOS 14.5 Beta, Changes 'Home' Button Name

Tuesday March 23, 2021 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple today released the fifth beta of tvOS 14.5, and there are some small but notable changes in the update found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. Apple is removing mentions of the "Siri Remote" and replacing them with "Apple TV Remote" across the operating system. The Siri Remote has always been the Apple TV Remote in countries where Siri functionality is not available on the Apple...
Read Full Article84 comments
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

Apple 'Likely' to Reimburse Samsung for Missing OLED Display Purchase Targets Due to Poor iPhone 12 Mini Sales

Tuesday March 23, 2021 3:37 am PDT by
Apple is likely to reimburse Samsung Display over a shortfall in OLED panel orders owing to lower-than-expected demand for iPhone 12 mini models, according to The Korea Herald. Samsung's small OLED shipments dropped globally in January by 9 percent month-on-month to 45 million units, according to market data gathered by Omdia, which pins the decline on sluggish iPhone 12 mini sales. Apple is ...
Read Full Article134 comments
macbook pro butterfly keyboard

MacBook Owners' Butterfly Keyboard Lawsuit Against Apple Gets Class Action Certification

Monday March 22, 2021 9:33 am PDT by
Apple customers unhappy with the butterfly keyboards used in MacBook models from 2015 on will be able to proceed with a lawsuit against the Cupertino company, as the judge overseeing the case has given it class action status [PDF]. The suit covers anyone who purchased a MacBook with a butterfly keyboard in California, New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, and Michigan. As...
Read Full Article200 comments
maxresdefault

Useful iPhone Accessories Worth Checking Out

Monday March 22, 2021 8:01 am PDT by
MacRumors videographer Dan is regularly trying out new accessories for the iPhone, and in the latest MacRumors YouTube video, Dan highlights some of the latest iPhone accessories he’s been testing, many of which focus on iPhone photography and videography. There's a high-end microphone option, a new flash drive from SanDisk, mounts from Moment, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article16 comments
new macbookpro wallpaper screen

Apple Planning to Discontinue High-End 13-inch MacBook Pro

Monday March 22, 2021 3:25 am PDT by
Apple may discontinue the 13.3-inch high-end MacBook Pro, following rumors that the machine will be replaced with a redesigned 14-inch model later this year. While Apple appears to be committed to the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro for the time being as an entry-level model, having updated it with an M1 Apple silicon chip in November, the high-end 13.3-inch MacBook Pro has not been updated since May...
Read Full Article