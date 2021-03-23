Spotify Mobile's Home Hub to Gain Recently Played History and More

Spotify has announced new features coming to its mobile app this month that aim to provide new ways for users to access their recently played history and discover new music.



The upcoming update adds a new History icon to the top of the Home screen. Tapping the icon (which looks like Apple's Time Machine icon) displays a screen containing up to three months of listening history in the form of individual tracks. These also include links to the playlists, albums, or shows that the songs were played from.

The History section will be available to both free-plan members and Premium subscribers.

Coming exclusively to Premium users, a new section of six tiles at the top of the Home Screen will show new and relevant podcast episodes. New episodes will be marked with a blue dot, and episodes already started by users will display a progress bar indicating how far into the episode they are.

Lastly, another Premium-exclusive feature is a new section that will sit under these six tiles to highlight new releases from followed artists. Spotify says this section will be "personalized, timely, and reactive to your taste."

Spotify says the redesigned Home interface will begin rolling out to both Android and iOS users globally this month.