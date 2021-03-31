Periscope App Officially Shutting Down After Today

Twitter-owned app Periscope today announced that its dedicated app for the live video service will be shut down as of today. In a tweet, Periscope said that today is the last day that the Periscope app will be available.



Periscope first announced its planned shutdown in December of 2020, and said that the app was being shuttered because most of the Periscope functionality has now transitioned to the Twitter app.

The Periscope app was still available un an "unsustainable maintenance-mode state" with declining usage and rising costs, and the Periscope team said that leaving the app as is wasn't "doing right by the current and former Periscope community or by Twitter."

This is it. Our final goodbye. Today is the last day the Periscope app will be available. We leave you with our gratitude for all the creators and viewers who brighten the Periscope community. We hope to see you all live on Twitter. 💜 pic.twitter.com/fRbYdEYInf — Periscope (@PeriscopeCo) March 31, 2021

Periscope's core capabilities are available through Twitter, and the app has not allowed new account creation since last year. Broadcasts shared to Twitter will be available as replays, and all Periscope users will be able download an archive of broadcasts and data.

With the Periscope app gone, people will be able to broadcast using Twitter Live within the compose view by tapping on the in-app camera option. Brands, publishers, and creators can go live using Media Studio.