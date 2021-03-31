Google Meet Extends Free 'Unlimited' Calls Until June 30

Google has postponed the introduction of a 60-minute call limit on free Google Meet users for a few more months, the company today announced in a tweet.



The limit was originally intended to come into effect at the end of March, but it will now begin on June 30.

The extension means that non-paying users of the teleconferencing service will continue to be able to host calls up to 24 hours in length (Google's definition of "unlimited") beyond the end of the month.

It's the second time Google has postponed the introduction of call limits since Meet was made available for free to all users with a Google account in April 2020.

A 60-minute limit was originally scheduled to come into effect at the end of September, but the deadline was moved to March 2021 in response to the continued impact of the global health crisis on work and relationship patterns. The Meet service was initially exclusive to paying G-Suite members.

We’re continuing unlimited #GoogleMeet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through June 2021 for Gmail accounts → https://t.co/fqBTmoNPBW pic.twitter.com/Ax0fmbRvqr — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) March 30, 2021

Google Meet offers many of the features that have made Zoom so popular over the last year, including video conferencing for up to 100 participants, the option to schedule meetings, and screen-sharing capabilities.

Anyone interested in using Google Meet can download the Meet iOS app from the App Store or head to meet.google.com to use the web browser version.