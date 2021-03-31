Apple Partners With South Carolina to Build Eight Open Access Mac Computer Labs

In partnership with South Carolina's governor and the local community, Apple will be taking part in a $6 million investment to build eight open access Mac computer labs across the state.



Governor Henry McMaster announced the education initiative at a press conference on Tuesday, saying that the expanded access to broadband and computers will "bolster South Carolina's premier workforce training efforts by giving our communities and people access to resources they need to expand participation in our state's growing economy."

Building on previously announced projects, Apple will work with HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), the Carolina Technical College System, and the local community directly to strategically build the new labs in places accessible to as many people as possible.

Susan Prescott, Apple's VP of worldwide developer relations and enterprise, says that Apple is a firm believer in education and that equal access to technology is a great equalizer for communities.



"At Apple, we believe education is the great equalizer, and that access to technology is key to learning and workforce opportunities today. We are proud that Apple products and curriculum have been selected by the University of South Carolina and Benedict College for their new education labs. Together, we aim to ensure all South Carolinians have the opportunity to learn, code, create, and grow in new ways."

Specifics on what Macs will be included in the labs are unknown; however, it will be open for use by staff, students, and community members regularly at no cost.