Students Can Win WWDC 2021 Swag in Apple's Annual Swift Coding Challenge

Apple today started accepting submissions for its annual Swift Student Challenge, a coding contest that tasks students with creating an interactive scene in the Swift Playgrounds app. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC 2021 outerwear, a customized pin set, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program.



To participate, students must create an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes, and Apple encourages students to be creative. The challenge is open to students who are 13 years of age or older, or the equivalent minimum age in their jurisdiction (for example, 16 years of age in the European Union). For more information, visit the Swift Student Challenge website.

Challenge submissions are due by April 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, and participants will be able to check if they won by the evening of June 1, 2021 by signing in to this Apple Developer page with the Apple ID used for submission.

Apple today announced that WWDC 2021 will be held digitally from June 7 to June 11, with sessions and other content in the Apple Developer app.