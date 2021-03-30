Apple Revamps Developer App Alongside WWDC 2021 Announcement

Just moments after announcing that WWDC 2021 will be held digitally from June 7-11, Apple has updated its Developer app across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, making it easier to discover content such as articles, videos, and WWDC content.



"We've made improvements to the look and feel of the Developer app across iPhone, iPad, and Mac to help you enjoy articles, videos, news and announcements, and past WWDC content," said Apple. "You can browse content more easily on iPad with a new sidebar (iPadOS 14 or later), enjoy fullscreen video content on larger Mac displays, and discover content to watch and read using the new Search area."

The release notes for the iPhone and iPad app:

Explore a new Discover tab experience on iOS 14 with improved support for larger displays.

• Navigate content using the new sidebar on iPadOS 14.

• We've improved the Search tab on iOS 14, making it easier to find the content you want to watch.

• We've extended login session duration.

• We've fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.

The Apple Developer app will be central to the digital WWDC 2021 experience.