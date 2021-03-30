Apple Announces Digital WWDC 2021 Event Taking Place June 7-11

Apple today confirmed that its 32nd annual Worldwide Developers Conference will again be a digital-only event with no in-person gathering due to the ongoing public health crisis. As with last year's event, WWDC 2021 will be held online from June 7-11.



Prior to 2020, Apple hosted WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, but at the current time, it is not safe for companies to hold large public events.

‌WWDC 2021‌ will be free to all developers, with no $1,599 attendance fee charged. Apple will provide sessions and labs for developers to learn about the new features that will be introduced at the event, plus there will be a traditional Swift Student Challenge. Developer sessions and information will be available on the Apple Developer website or the dedicated Apple Developer app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Now through April 18, students can submit their Swift playground to the Swift Student Challenge. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC21 outerwear and a pin set. More information is available on the Swift Student Challenge website.

We're expecting Apple to hold an online keynote to unveil new software including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. It's not known if Apple will unveil new hardware in June, but there are new Apple silicon Macs on the horizon.

Apple says it will share additional information in advance of ‌WWDC 2021‌ through the Apple Developer app, on the Apple Developer website, and via email.