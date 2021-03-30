Verizon Shutting Down 3G Network on December 31, 2022

by

Verizon is planning to shut down its 3G network at the end of 2022, effectively ending 3G support, the company announced today. Verizon has pushed back the sunsetting of its 3G network several times now, but it sounds like a concrete end date has finally been established.

verizonlogo

We will turn off the last of the 3G CDMA network on December 31, 2022, months after our competitors have shut off their networks completely. The date will not be extended again. We're communicating this again now in order to provide customers plenty of time to complete their migration.

Verizon first announced plans to shut down its 3G network in 2016, and at that time, said that 3G would cease working on December 31, 2019. Verizon ultimately delayed until the end of 2020 to give impacted customers more time to figure out their plans, and then in January 2021, said that the network would not be shut down in the near future.

Though Verizon has kept 3G up and running, it stopped activating 3G phones in July 2018. Verizon says that it has been working with customers who still have 3G devices to transfer them over to 4G and 5G phones, and less than one percent now use the 3G network.

Verizon is encouraging customers with a 3G device to transition to a 4G device now, and as the cutoff date approaches, 3G customers could see a degradation or complete loss of service, with service centers offering "limited troubleshooting help."

adamjackson Avatar
adamjackson
43 minutes ago at 11:03 am
Cool. Thanks Verizon. Glad to see my $150 a month is going to the future development of bringing LTE to my area?



Unfortunately no other carriers in my area even give me service.


We’re communicating this again now in order to provide customers plenty of time to complete their migration.
Migrate to what? I'm using the latest hardware, I run a Verizon Booster which works a bit. This is so frustrating. Maybe they'll get LTE rolled out in my area by December?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
munpip214 Avatar
munpip214
47 minutes ago at 10:59 am
There are still a lot of places (in the middle of nowhere) where I still rely on 3G while traveling. Hopefully they can spend some money on improving 4G coverage instead of blowing it all on 5G.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iamMacPerson Avatar
iamMacPerson
37 minutes ago at 11:08 am

Cool. Thanks Verizon. Glad to see my $150 a month is going to the future development of bringing LTE to my area?



Unfortunately no other carriers in my area even give me service.



Migrate to what? I'm using the latest hardware, I run a Verizon Booster which works a bit. This is so frustrating. Maybe they'll get LTE rolled out in my area by December?
They’re shutting down the 3G network to refarm it into LTE. They have already said they intend to have the entire 3G footprint covered with LTE before the shut down.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Baff Avatar
Baff
31 minutes ago at 11:14 am

They’re shutting down the 3G network to refarm it into LTE. They have already said they intend to have the entire 3G footprint covered with LTE before the shut down.
I'm not sure how this will effect me. In my rural, hilly area, on the roads we have about 5% LTE coverage, about 10% is 1x/2x, 85% no coverage. I almost never see 3G. The nearest 5G is over 100 miles away.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deeddawg Avatar
deeddawg
21 minutes ago at 11:24 am

"Verizon says that it has been working with customers who still have 3G devices to transfer them over to 4G and 5G phones"

Does anyone know what this means specifically? Is VZW giving these holdouts discounts on newer devices? Or are they just being sent texts and communications asking them to upgrade their devices?
There's also a lot of non-cellphone devices that rely on the 3G networks.

We'd been using a StraightTalk HomePhone device for our legacy home telephone line - it used Verizon 3G service and let us keep the home phone functioning at a cost of ~$16/mo vs the $55-60/mo AT&T wanted for the POTS line. We'd been getting emails from StraightTalk about needing to buy a new device. Ended up just dropping it instead.

The after-market remote-start in my truck also uses the Verizon 3G service - it's what lets me lock/unlock/start my truck from my phone or watch -- handy if I'm in the garage and need to grab something out of the truck without going back in the house for my keys. The maker of the device is encouraging changing the hardware and offering an incentive to do so. Nice to know there's a bit more runway.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kalafalas Avatar
kalafalas
43 minutes ago at 11:02 am
Good. Hopefully they can repurpose the spectrum for stronger 4G/5G
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
