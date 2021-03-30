Epic Games Files Complaint to Support UK Antitrust Watchdog's Apple Probe

by

Epic Games today said it had filed a complaint to the UK's antitrust watchdog in support of the government department's ongoing investigation into Apple's alleged anti-competitive behavior.

app store blue banner uk
In September 2020, the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an initial inquiry into developers' complaints about Apple's App Store and so-called "anti-competitive" practices. The CMA is now concluding its initial inquiry to launch an official investigation under Chapter II of the 1998 Competition Act.

Chapter II relates to a specific company or organization using its domain position within a particular market or industry to limit competition and further enhance its position. In recent months, developers, motivated mainly by ‌Epic Games‌, have accused Apple of using its dominant position on its platforms and the platform to hinder competition. The CMA says that it has "reasonable grounds" to believe that Apple has broken competition law in some form under the Competition Act of 1998.

Filed in relation to the official investigation, Epic's latest complaint alleges that Apple's anticompetitive practices and rules governing the distribution of apps and payment processing constitute a "clear violation of the UK Competition Act of 1998."

Epic argues that it also illustrates Apple's monopolistic practices, which "forbid users and developers respectively from acquiring or distributing apps through marketplaces other than Apple's ‌App Store‌, while simultaneously forcing any in-app purchase to be processed through Apple's own payment system."

"By kneecapping the competition and exerting its monopoly power over app distribution and payments, Apple strips UK consumers of the right to choose how and where they get their apps, while locking developers into a single marketplace that lets Apple charge any commission rate they choose," said ‌Epic Games‌ founder and CEO Tim Sweeney. "These harmful practices lead to artificially inflated costs for consumers, and stifle innovation among developers, many of whom are unable to compete in a digital ecosystem that is rigged against them."

The complaint follows ongoing legal proceedings filed by Epic against Apple in the U.S. and Australia. The games company has also filed an antitrust complaint against Apple in the European Union in support of its ongoing investigation into Apple's ‌App Store‌ conduct.

Epic says that it isn't seeking financial damages, but rather "regulatory remedies" that will prevent Apple's "intentional distortion and manipulation of the market," in order to ensure fair access and competition for consumers and developers in the UK and around the world.

In January, ‌Epic submitted a complaint to the United Kingdom's Competition Appeal Tribunal in an effort to get the Fortnite app back on the ‌App Store‌ in the UK. ‌Epic argued that Apple's decision to remove Fortnite was unlawful, and tried to convince the Appeal Tribunal that it was acting on behalf of consumers and developers in the UK impacted by "Apple and Google's misuse of market power."

However, the judge ruled that ‌Epic's case against Apple Inc. was better decided in the United States, but said that ‌‌Epic Games‌‌ could sue Apple (UK) Limited, a European arm of the company.

Apple and ‌‌Epic Games‌‌ will continue their legal fight in the United States, with the two companies set to face off in court in July 2021.

Tags: antitrust, United Kingdom, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Stories

airtags 30 dollars feature rose

Leaker Reveals Size of Apple's AirTags and Says They'll Cost Around $39

Friday March 26, 2021 4:57 am PDT by
Apple's rumored AirTags item trackers will be slightly larger than a 50 cent coin and around three times the thickness, based on dimensions offered by leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro). According to Weinbach, the AirTags will come in one size measuring 32mm x 32mm x 6mm, which would put the circular devices in the same ballpark diameter-wise as a half dollar piece ...
Read Full Article255 comments
Top Stories 54 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 13 Front Glass Leak, Rugged Apple Watch, HomePods With Screens?

Saturday March 27, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
With March drawing to a close and no sign yet of an Apple media event, rumors are continuing to dominate the news cycle. This week saw a number of new reports about the iPhone 13, a potential "rugged" Apple Watch model, a HomePod with a screen and camera, and more. The competitive dispute between Apple and Intel also took an interesting turn this week, with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger...
Read Full Article23 comments
iOS 14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 to Fix Actively Exploited Security Vulnerability

Friday March 26, 2021 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2, minor security updates that come close to three weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS/iPadOS 14.4 updates. The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings >...
Read Full Article120 comments
ipad fanned out feature

New Low-Cost iPad and iPad Mini 6 Coming Soon

Friday March 26, 2021 4:06 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release a ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad mini this year, according to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In a recent report that mainly focused on Apple's upcoming high-end iPad Pro models, Gurman explained that the company is planning to refresh the cheapest iPads in the product lineup too:Apple plans to refresh its cheapest iPad aimed at...
Read Full Article
apple watch ecg

Apple Watch Can Accurately Assess Frailty, Finds Stanford Study

Saturday March 27, 2021 9:16 am PDT by
The Apple Watch can accurately determine a user's "frailty," according to the findings of a recently-published study from Stanford University (via MyHealthyApple). Frailty can be determined using a six-minute walking test (6MWT), and the metric is a general standard used to evaluate the functional mobility and exercise capacity of a patient. Higher scores indicate "healthier cardiac,...
Read Full Article97 comments
Untitled

iPhone 13 Pro Lineup Rumored to Include Matte Black Option, New Anti-Fingerprint Coating for Stainless Steel Edges, and More

Friday March 26, 2021 3:52 am PDT by
Despite being months away from launch, we've already seen several rumors regarding the 2021 iPhone. Now, as we inch closer to release nonetheless, new rumors point towards some design changes, new colors, and new features to expect. Image Credit: EverythingApplePro According to leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro), the iPhone 13 will come with a matte black option...
Read Full Article153 comments
new macbookpro wallpaper screen

Apple Planning to Discontinue High-End 13-inch MacBook Pro

Monday March 22, 2021 3:25 am PDT by
Apple may discontinue the 13.3-inch high-end MacBook Pro, following rumors that the machine will be replaced with a redesigned 14-inch model later this year. While Apple appears to be committed to the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro for the time being as an entry-level model, having updated it with an M1 Apple silicon chip in November, the high-end 13.3-inch MacBook Pro has not been updated since May...
Read Full Article
7

Apple Releases watchOS 7.3.3 With Security Updates

Friday March 26, 2021 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 7.3.3, a minor update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 7.3.3 comes three weeks after the release of watchOS 7.3.2, another minor update. ‌‌The watchOS 7.3.3 update‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software,...
Read Full Article45 comments
maxresdefault

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Now Available on iPhone and iPad

Sunday March 28, 2021 5:55 am PDT by
Square Enix has released a remastered version of classic roleplaying game Final Fantasy VIII for iPhone and iPad. Final Fantasy VIII originally launched on PlayStation way back in 1999, and while its predecessor is considered the true classic in video game history, the eighth installment in the franchise still sold more than 9.6 million units worldwide. This port for iOS and Android is...
Read Full Article105 comments
airpods 3 1

New AirPods Expected to Launch in Third Quarter as Production Gets Underway

Thursday March 25, 2021 8:44 am PDT by
Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology has started production of optical sensors for next-generation AirPods slated to launch in the third quarter of 2021, according to industry sources cited in a paywalled DigiTimes story preview today. The full report has yet to be published, so there are no further details at this time, but the timeframe lines up with information shared by Apple analyst...
Read Full Article26 comments