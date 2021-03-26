Judge in Upcoming Epic v. Apple Trial to Limit In-Person Attendees

by

Apple and Epic Games lawyers are continuing to plan for their upcoming May 3 bench trial, and in a preparatory conference held today, the judge overseeing the case said that attendance will be limited due to the ongoing global health crisis (via Law360).

fortnite apple featured
U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has been planning for an in-person trial because she believes that the case is significant enough that the court should hear it in person. She has also said in the past that Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ witnesses in the case will be less likely to lie when sworn in in a physical courtroom.

COVID-19 cases are dropping in the San Francisco Bay Area and people are getting vaccinated, which means the courtrooms are able to open up. Regardless of whether attendees have been vaccinated, however, masks will be required.

‌Epic Games‌ and Apple will each be limited to six people in the courtroom at a time, and the press and the public will not be able to attend in person, but live audio will be provided. All testifying witnesses will be given a clear mask so that the judge is able to clearly see responses, and legal teams will be able to wear cordless microphones to make them easy to hear.

Unused rooms in the courthouse may be able to be used for legal team meetings, but Gonzalez Rogers recommended that Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ rent office space across from the courthouse in case it's needed.

The trial is set to take place on May 3, and each side will have 45 hours to present their case. Each side is also allowed to submit 100,000 words that can be split up among experts for reports, and the deadline for exchanging reports is April 27.

Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ are expected to call a number of high-profile witnesses. Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple Fellow Phil Schiller, and Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi will all be attending to defend the company's App Store practices.

Cook will be directly examined for one hour, with a one hour cross examination also included. Federighi will testify for two hours with a one hour cross examination, while Schiller, who is in charge of the ‌App Store‌, will testify for a total of 10 hours. Apple last week said that its senior executives are eager to share the impact that the ‌App Store‌ has had on economies around the world.

Our senior executives look forward to sharing with the court the very positive impact the ‌‌App Store‌‌ has had on innovation, economies across the world and the customer experience over the last 12 years. We feel confident the case will prove that Epic purposefully breached its agreement solely to increase its revenues, which is what resulted in their removal from the ‌‌App Store‌‌. By doing that, Epic circumvented the security features of the ‌‌App Store‌‌ in a way that would lead to reduced competition and put consumers' privacy and data security at tremendous risk.

‌Epic Games‌ witnesses include ‌Epic Games‌‌ CEO Tim Sweeney and other Epic employees, and third-party witnesses will include executives from Facebook, Microsoft, Nvidia. ‌Epic Games‌ also intends to call on iTunes chief Eddy Cue and former iOS software chief Scott Forstall, who was involved in the ‌App Store‌'s launch.

Apple lawyers today said all but one witness will testify in person, and Epic too plans to have most of its witnesses appear in person.

The May 3 trial will focus on Epic's accusation that Apple is a "behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation" by imposing "anti-competitive restraints" against ‌App Store‌ developers and employing "monopolistic practices in markets." ‌Epic Games‌' most popular title, Fortnite, has been out of the ‌App Store‌ for months now as the two companies await the trial.

‌Epic Games‌ plans to argue that the 30 percent cut that Apple takes from apps is "oppressive," as is the rule that requires developers to use in-app purchases. Apple recently lowered the 30 percent commission rate to 15 percent for developers that make under $1 million in a given calendar year, but this does not apply to major developers like ‌Epic Games‌.

Apple will argue that its ‌App Store‌ prices are fair and in line with other competing software marketplaces, and that its ‌App Store‌ policies offer important protections for consumers.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Epic Games, Fortnite, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Stories

iphone 13 front glass

iPhone 13 Front Glass Reveals Smaller Notch With Earpiece Relocated to Top Bezel

Tuesday March 23, 2021 9:34 am PDT by
iPhone 13 models are widely expected to feature a smaller notch, and we are able to share a first look at the potential design. Greek repair provider iRepair has provided MacRumors with an alleged photo of front glass panels for iPhone 13 models, with the same three 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup. The notch on each iPhone is visibly smaller as a result ...
Read Full Article159 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Shares 'Fumble' Ad Highlighting iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield

Wednesday March 24, 2021 6:33 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a new ad that focuses on the iPhone 12's durability, specifically highlighting the Ceramic Shield display, which is meant to be tougher than standard smartphone glass. In the ad, a woman's iPhone 12 slips out of her hand and she fumbles with it for several seconds before it flies out of her grip and lands on the ground, coming away unscathed. "iPhone 12 with Ceramic...
Read Full Article167 comments
intel manufactured m1

After Anti-M1 Ads, Intel Wants to Make Future Apple Silicon Chips

Tuesday March 23, 2021 3:30 pm PDT by
Apple in November started releasing Macs with Apple-designed M1 chips, and the Apple silicon technology will eventually replace all the Intel chips that Apple has used in its Mac lineup for years. Intel appears to be having a difficult time with Apple's transition. Last week, the company launched an anti-M1 Mac ad campaign starring Justin Long, and now, Intel is pinning its hopes on...
Read Full Article302 comments
iphone 12 vs iphone 12 mini

Apple 'Likely' to Reimburse Samsung for Missing OLED Display Purchase Targets Due to Poor iPhone 12 Mini Sales

Tuesday March 23, 2021 3:37 am PDT by
Apple is likely to reimburse Samsung Display over a shortfall in OLED panel orders owing to lower-than-expected demand for iPhone 12 mini models, according to The Korea Herald. Samsung's small OLED shipments dropped globally in January by 9 percent month-on-month to 45 million units, according to market data gathered by Omdia, which pins the decline on sluggish iPhone 12 mini sales. Apple is ...
Read Full Article134 comments
apple tv box 1

Apple Removes 'Siri Remote' Mentions in tvOS 14.5 Beta, Changes 'Home' Button Name

Tuesday March 23, 2021 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple today released the fifth beta of tvOS 14.5, and there are some small but notable changes in the update found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. Apple is removing mentions of the "Siri Remote" and replacing them with "Apple TV Remote" across the operating system. The Siri Remote has always been the Apple TV Remote in countries where Siri functionality is not available on the Apple...
Read Full Article89 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta 5 Includes References to Two Unreleased iMacs

Tuesday March 23, 2021 4:30 pm PDT by
Apple is rumored to be working on new versions of the iMac desktop computer, and a launch could be coming in the near future, based on new signs found in the macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta that was released this morning. According to 9to5Mac, there are references to two new iMac models in macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5, identified as "iMac21,1" and "iMac21,2." The new Macs use the code names J456 and...
Read Full Article172 comments
aipad pro tags slight tweak feature

No March Apple Event as Rumors Now Point to April

Tuesday March 23, 2021 3:34 am PDT by
The widely expected March Apple event now appears to be destined to take place in April, in spite of the plethora of rumors claiming that there would be an Apple event on Tuesday, March 23, to announce new iPads, AirPods, and the long-awaited AirTags. Mixed-bag leaker Jon Prosser first claimed that an Apple Event was planned for March 16, but that was subsequently ruled out by reliable Bloomb...
Read Full Article
homepod facetime feature 3

Apple Adds FaceTime Framework to Apple TV/HomePod Amid Speaker With Screen Rumors

Monday March 22, 2021 12:15 pm PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed that Apple has been developing new speakers that are equipped with "screens and cameras," suggesting we could see a future HomePod-like device that has a built-in display and camera feature for FaceTiming and other functions. Ahead of these rumors, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser was combing through the tvOS 14.5 beta code and found that Apple has...
Read Full Article105 comments
stevejobsquestionnaire

Job Application Filled Out by Steve Jobs in 1973 Sells for $222,400

Wednesday March 24, 2021 11:16 am PDT by
A job application filled out by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 1973 has sold for a whopping $222,400 at auction in London (via iMore). The rare employment questionnaire went up for sale on February 24 with the auction lasting one month. Jobs filled out the application in hopes of landing a job after dropping out of Reed College, which he attended for around six months. A year later in 1974,...
Read Full Article63 comments
apple watch wrap around display patent design

Apple Researching Totally Redesigned Apple Watch With Wrap-Around Display

Tuesday March 23, 2021 5:45 am PDT by
Apple is researching a potential radical redesign for the Apple Watch, including a rounded watch face, wrap-around flexible display, and digitally-customizable watch bands, according to a newly-granted patent filing. The patent, spotted by MacRumors earlier today, is titled "Display Module and System Applications" and was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The...
Read Full Article92 comments