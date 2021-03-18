Intel Launches Heavily Biased 'PC vs. Mac' Comparison Website

As part of its barrage of attacks against M1 Macs, Intel this week launched a "PC vs. Mac" website that's biased heavily in favor of PC machines that are equipped with Intel chips and that makes questionable claims about Apple's ‌M1‌ Mac lineup.



Intel's website says that Apple's ‌M1‌ Mac benchmarks don't "translate to real-world usage" and that when compared to PCs with 11th-Generation Intel chips, ‌M1‌ MacBook features "just don't stack up."



Intel positions PCs as more "personalized" to fit a user's "specific hardware and software needs," while the ‌M1‌ Macs offer "limited" device support, games, and creation applications. "The bottom line is a PC offers users a choice, something that users don't get with a Mac," reads the website.

PCs offer a "complete touch screen" instead of the "constrained Mac Touch Bar," along with "2 for 1 Form Factor options" while Apple makes customers pay for "multiple devices and gear." The website highlights specific software like AI-based content creation tools from Topaz Labs that are allegedly faster on 11th-generation Intel Core chips, and faster Chrome performance.

A PC is built for the user. They can run whatever software and games users want to run and accommodate all plug-ins you love. The possibilities are endless with a PC versus Apple's rigidly controlled walled garden.

Intel this week launched a major anti-Apple silicon ad campaign targeting the ‌M1‌ Macs. A series of ads released on YouTube star former "I'm a Mac" actor Justin Long extolling the benefits of Intel-based PC machines.