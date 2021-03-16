Leaker Casts Doubt on Third-Generation AirPods Launching Soon

While rumors have been floating around about third-generation AirPods launching as early as this month, a reliable leaker has suggested this will not be the case after all.



In a cryptic-as-usual message posted on his Weibo page today (via 9to5Mac), L0vetodream said there are "no AirPods" in his "dream." In a tweet shortly afterwards, he then suggested that the second-generation AirPods will not be discontinued yet. This comes after well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the third-generation AirPods will enter mass production in the second half of 2021, meaning a launch could be months away.

At this point, it's unclear if Apple will even be holding its rumored March 23 event, as it was generally expected that Apple would have announced the event by today at around 9 a.m. Pacific Time. Of course, Apple could choose to announce the event at a different time, or it could introduce new products with press releases as it did last March.

Apple has a handful of products rumored to be in the pipeline, including its long-awaited AirTags item trackers, a new iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display, new iPad and iPad mini models, and a new Apple TV. A redesigned iMac with Apple silicon is also expected to launch this year, but it's unclear if the computer is ready yet. 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon are not expected until the second half of 2021.