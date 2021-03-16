Leaker Casts Doubt on Third-Generation AirPods Launching Soon

by

While rumors have been floating around about third-generation AirPods launching as early as this month, a reliable leaker has suggested this will not be the case after all.

airpods 3 1
In a cryptic-as-usual message posted on his Weibo page today (via 9to5Mac), L0vetodream said there are "no AirPods" in his "dream." In a tweet shortly afterwards, he then suggested that the second-generation AirPods will not be discontinued yet. This comes after well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the third-generation AirPods will enter mass production in the second half of 2021, meaning a launch could be months away.

At this point, it's unclear if Apple will even be holding its rumored March 23 event, as it was generally expected that Apple would have announced the event by today at around 9 a.m. Pacific Time. Of course, Apple could choose to announce the event at a different time, or it could introduce new products with press releases as it did last March.

Apple has a handful of products rumored to be in the pipeline, including its long-awaited AirTags item trackers, a new iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display, new iPad and iPad mini models, and a new Apple TV. A redesigned iMac with Apple silicon is also expected to launch this year, but it's unclear if the computer is ready yet. 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon are not expected until the second half of 2021.

Top Rated Comments

MrPresident Avatar
MrPresident
37 minutes ago at 10:54 am
My first generation AirPods get less than 15 minutes after three and a half years. As reluctant as I am to buy another pair of disposable ear phones for £160 I probably would have snapped them up if they were ready next week.
Score: 3 Votes
LeadingHeat Avatar
LeadingHeat
37 minutes ago at 10:53 am

I would love new Apple TV, but I think fall release is more likely. I think given HomePod's demise, perhaps it needs to be reborn as HomeTV, with built-in microphones (Sound Recognition security) and camera (webcam and indoor security camera) to emphasis Home.
Or built in mesh networking, either as a router or an extender. Bring back AirPort!
Score: 2 Votes
Ken88 Avatar
Ken88
29 minutes ago at 11:02 am

It'll come when it's ready, period.
Hopefully not on February 30th?
Score: 2 Votes
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
40 minutes ago at 10:51 am

At this point, it's unclear if Apple will even be holding its rumored March 23 event ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/03/08/apple-event-march-23-kang/'), as it was generally expected that Apple would have announced the event by today at around 9 a.m. Pacific Time. Of course, Apple could choose to announce the event at a different time, or it could introduce new products with press releases as it did last March.
It will be just a press release, but probably more elaborate product video for new products like the AirTags.

New iPad models don't really warrant a press release, if it ends up being just better display, 5G, faster processor, and new color.

I would love new Apple TV, but I think fall release is more likely. I think given HomePod's demise, perhaps it needs to be reborn as HomeTV, with built-in microphones (Sound Recognition security) and camera (webcam and indoor security camera) to emphasis Home.
Score: 1 Votes
