Siri Can Now Tell You What Oprah's Reading

Apple has a partnership with Oprah for "Oprah's Book Club," a follow along reading experience available in the Apple Books app and the Apple TV+ app.



Starting today, there's a new Oprah Siri integration that allows you to ask Siri what book Oprah is currently reading for her book club. In response, Oprah herself reads a synopsis of the book, which happens to be Marilynne Robinson's novel "Gilead" at the current time.

"Gilead" is narrated by a Congregationalist minister from Gilead, Iowa named John Ames. Ames reflects back on his life as he shares his experiences and what he's learned with his young son. Oprah is also recommending followup books "Home," "Lila," and "Jack."

After ‌Siri‌ provides an Oprah-read synopsis of the book, ‌Siri‌ directs users to the Apple Books app to get the book or to the "Oprah's Book Club" TV show in the Apple TV app.