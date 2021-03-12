Pepsi Docuseries 'The Jet' Coming to Apple TV+

Apple has signed a deal for "The Jet," a docuseries that tells the true story of the 1990s Pepsi campaign that advertised a Harrier jet in exchange for Pepsi points, reports Deadline.



"The Jet" was created by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, a duo who also created the "McMillion$" documentary for HBO that told the story of the McDonald's Monopoly promotion scam.

The docuseries will tell the story behind Pepsi's "Drink Pepsi, Get Stuff" campaign that saw Pepsi depicting a fighter jet in one of its commercials, offering it up for seven million Pepsi points. Someone gathered those points, leading to a lawsuit where Pepsi claimed that the jet offer was meant to be a joke.

The show is described as a nostalgic deep dive into 1990s pop culture and the events that transpired when someone took the Pepsi commercial too literally.