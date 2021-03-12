Next-Generation Apple Silicon MacBooks Expected to Drive Record-Breaking Mac Shipments This Year

In a research note shared with MacRumors today, Barclays analysts said they expect Apple to report record Mac shipments in the 2021 fiscal year. Apple has seen strong demand for Macs driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of Apple silicon Macs.



With rumors indicating that Apple plans to release redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon in the second half of this year, at least one supplier is planning to ramp up capacity in anticipation of strong demand.

According to DigiTimes, Taiwanese manufacturer Compeq has already seen its high-density circuit board production capacity fully booked for the first half of 2021, and it will be expanding its capacity in the second half of the year to help ease the situation. The publication claims that Compeq will register a strong first half of 2021, bolstered by volume shipments of the circuit boards for new MacBooks and iPads.

Nikkei Asia recently reported that Apple will begin mass production of two new MacBooks with Apple silicon in the second half of the year. This timeframe should provide ample time for Apple's suppliers to ramp up production for a launch later in the year. A redesigned iMac with Apple silicon is also expected to debut at some point this year.

According to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new MacBook Pro models will feature brighter displays with Mini-LED backlighting, a new design with a flat-edged top and bottom, an HDMI port and SD card reader, classic MagSafe charging with a magnetic power cable, and physical function keys instead of the Touch Bar.

Apple stopped disclosing unit sales a few years ago, but in Q1 2021, Apple reported record quarterly Mac revenue of $8.7 billion. The quarter encompassed the launch of the first three Macs with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip, which has received rave reviews.