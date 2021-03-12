Next-Generation Apple Silicon MacBooks Expected to Drive Record-Breaking Mac Shipments This Year

by

In a research note shared with MacRumors today, Barclays analysts said they expect Apple to report record Mac shipments in the 2021 fiscal year. Apple has seen strong demand for Macs driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of Apple silicon Macs.

2021 mbp hdmi slot 3d
With rumors indicating that Apple plans to release redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon in the second half of this year, at least one supplier is planning to ramp up capacity in anticipation of strong demand.

According to DigiTimes, Taiwanese manufacturer Compeq has already seen its high-density circuit board production capacity fully booked for the first half of 2021, and it will be expanding its capacity in the second half of the year to help ease the situation. The publication claims that Compeq will register a strong first half of 2021, bolstered by volume shipments of the circuit boards for new MacBooks and iPads.

Nikkei Asia recently reported that Apple will begin mass production of two new MacBooks with Apple silicon in the second half of the year. This timeframe should provide ample time for Apple's suppliers to ramp up production for a launch later in the year. A redesigned iMac with Apple silicon is also expected to debut at some point this year.

According to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new MacBook Pro models will feature brighter displays with Mini-LED backlighting, a new design with a flat-edged top and bottom, an HDMI port and SD card reader, classic MagSafe charging with a magnetic power cable, and physical function keys instead of the Touch Bar.

Apple stopped disclosing unit sales a few years ago, but in Q1 2021, Apple reported record quarterly Mac revenue of $8.7 billion. The quarter encompassed the launch of the first three Macs with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip, which has received rave reviews.

Related Roundups: MacBook Pro 13", MacBook Pro 16"
Tag: 14-Inch MacBook Pro Guide
Buyer's Guide: 13" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy), 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)

Top Rated Comments

anshuvorty Avatar
anshuvorty
40 minutes ago at 11:35 am
What about a 1080p webcam? Is that too much to ask especially in the days of COVID-19? Hmmm...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
42 minutes ago at 11:34 am
Heck yes, bring on the redesigned M1X powered MacBook Pro laptop 14" and 16" models.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hot-gril Avatar
hot-gril
34 minutes ago at 11:42 am
IMO most people, even techies, still underestimate these chips. I said this before the first release and performance numbers too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
38 minutes ago at 11:37 am
Take my money please!

Waiting impatiently for the 16"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
35 minutes ago at 11:41 am
well, really? expect record shipments ... I could have told everyone that ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
and 1989 others Avatar
and 1989 others
28 minutes ago at 11:47 am
only if they give me back some legacy ports. I want an HDMI connection and at least one USB A.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPad Pro Mini LED

12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Said to Launch as Soon as Late March

Tuesday March 9, 2021 7:44 am PST by
Taiwanese touch panel maker GIS plans to expand its backend module capacity for new products at its factory in Chengdu, China, according to industry sources cited in a report today from supply chain publication DigiTimes. One of the new products will likely be Apple's long-rumored 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display, which is slated to launch at the end of March or early in the second ...
Read Full Article118 comments
2021 mbp hdmi slot 3d

Two New Apple Silicon MacBooks Expected to Enter Mass Production in Second Half of 2021

Tuesday March 9, 2021 7:52 pm PST by
Apple is planning redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by Apple silicon for release in the second half of 2021, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and a Nikkei Asia report today lends credence to that timeframe. In a report focused on Apple slashing iPhone 12 orders from suppliers, the publication briefly noted that Apple has pushed back mass production of the two new...
Read Full Article188 comments
iPhone 13 Battery Life Feature

iPhone 13 to Finally Feature Bigger Batteries

Wednesday March 10, 2021 2:16 am PST by
Apple appears to be improving the iPhone's battery life with the iPhone 13 lineup, using a number of design changes, bigger batteries, and efficiency improvements. In a recent investor note seen by MacRumors, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo explained that all four of the iPhone 13 models will feature larger batteries with higher capacities:The new 2H21 iPhone models feature a larger battery ...
Read Full Article
macos catalina serial number

Apple Planning Switch to Randomized Serial Numbers for Future Products Starting in 'Early 2021'

Tuesday March 9, 2021 10:48 am PST by
Apple will soon be making a significant change to its serial number format for future products that will see some key information stripped out. In an internal AppleCare email this week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple said the new serial number format will consist of a randomized alphanumeric string of 8-14 characters that will no longer include manufacturing information or a configuration...
Read Full Article102 comments
Screen Shot 2021 03 08 at 1

Leaker Suggests Apple Event to Be Held on March 23

Monday March 8, 2021 2:25 am PST by
Apple will hold its first event of the year on March 23, according to information provided by a reputable Chinese leaker (via DuanRui). Apple is expected to launch AirTags, new iPads, and possibly updated AirPods at a spring event, and leaker "Kang" believes that date will be March 23. Initial speculation pointed to an event happening on March 16; however, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shot down...
Read Full Article176 comments
speck 2021 ipad pro image

New 11-Inch iPad Case Found at Target as Rumors Swirl About Upcoming Refresh

Tuesday March 9, 2021 6:36 pm PST by
With rumors swirling about an upcoming iPad Pro refresh, which may be announced as part of an alleged Apple Event on Tuesday, March 23, it appears that at least one accessory maker has already started preparing. A photo shared on Reddit today shows what appears to be a Speck folio that is listed as being compatible with an as-yet-unannounced 2021 model of an 11-inch iPad, in addition to the...
Read Full Article74 comments
airpods 3 gizmochina

Leaked Renders Claim to Show Third-Generation AirPods Design

Wednesday March 10, 2021 3:14 am PST by
A new set of renders claims to showcase the design of the upcoming third-generation AirPods, which could be announced during a rumored Apple event later this month. The renders were shared by Gizmochina, which claims to have received the renders from a "supplier." The images depict AirPods with a shorter stem, similar to the AirPods Pro, and a smaller charging case. This information lines up ...
Read Full Article88 comments
iOS 14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1 With Security Fixes

Monday March 8, 2021 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1, minor security updates that comes more than a month after the release of the iOS 14.4 update. The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release...
Read Full Article72 comments
iphone 12 pro cracked glass

Apple Now Able to Repair an iPhone 12 Pro's Cracked Rear Glass Without Replacing the Entire Device

Wednesday March 10, 2021 9:57 am PST by
Last month, MacRumors reported that Apple was introducing a new same-unit repair method for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models exhibiting certain issues that would typically require a whole-unit replacement. Now, we've learned that Apple has extended these same-unit repairs to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Image Credit: EverythingApplePro Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service...
Read Full Article93 comments
AirPods Max Firmware Update Blue

Apple Releases New '3C39' AirPods Max Firmware

Tuesday March 9, 2021 11:26 am PST by
Apple today released new 3C39 firmware designed for the AirPods Max, marking the second firmware update the high-end over-ear headphones have received since their December launch. The new 3C39 firmware replaces the 3C16 launch firmware that was available the day the AirPods Max launched. Apple does not provide details on what's included in new firmware updates, so we don't know what bug...
Read Full Article188 comments