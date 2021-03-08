Apple TV+ Show 'Ted Lasso' Nominated for Additional Awards

Just after winning the Critics Choice Award for best comedy series, Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" has been nominated for additional awards from the Director's Guide of America (DGA) and the Producer's Guild of America (PGA).



Zach Braff and MJ Delaney, who directed Ted Lasso episodes "Biscuits" and "The Hope That Kills You," respectively, have both been nominated for Outstanding Directional Achievement in Comedy Series awards.

"Ted Lasso" will be competing against "The Flight Attendant," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" in the category.

The series has also been nominated for an award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television Comedy by the Producer's Guild of America, where it will be competing with "The Flight Attendant," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Schitt's Creek," and "What We Do in the Shadows."

"Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis previously won a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy category). The show was nominated for best musical/comedy series, but lost out to "Schitt's Creek."

‌Apple TV+‌ animated movie "Wolfwalkers" has also been nominated for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures by the PGA. Earlier this week, "Wolfwalkers" was nominated for 10 Annie Awards, which are accolades awarded by the Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association.