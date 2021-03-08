Amazon today is discounting Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to $249.99, down from $349.00. You'll see this price reflected at the checkout screen on Amazon, following the automatic application of a $79.01 coupon.

Today's deal is the best price we've ever seen for this accessory, with the previous Amazon low price at around $315. The Magic Keyboard provides a full keyboard with a trackpad, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design that lets you adjust the iPad Pro to find the best viewing angle.

Over the past few weeks, Amazon has been offering the 11-inch Magic Keyboard at $100 off as well. This version of the accessory is priced at $199.00, down from $299.00, and it's another lowest-ever price.

