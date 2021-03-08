Amazon today is discounting Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to $249.99, down from $349.00. You'll see this price reflected at the checkout screen on Amazon, following the automatic application of a $79.01 coupon.

magic keyboard saleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Today's deal is the best price we've ever seen for this accessory, with the previous Amazon low price at around $315. The Magic Keyboard provides a full keyboard with a trackpad, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design that lets you adjust the iPad Pro to find the best viewing angle.

Magic Keyboard (12.9-Inch) for $249.99

Over the past few weeks, Amazon has been offering the 11-inch Magic Keyboard at $100 off as well. This version of the accessory is priced at $199.00, down from $299.00, and it's another lowest-ever price.

Magic Keyboard (11-Inch) for $199.00

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Our Deals Roundup also has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Ifti Avatar
Ifti
23 minutes ago at 05:53 am
Even the discounted price is still overpriced IMO
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
18 minutes ago at 05:58 am
I guess all these recent Sale events signify a new version is coming.


Even the discounted price is still overpriced IMO
It absolutely is.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bscheffel Avatar
bscheffel
11 minutes ago at 06:04 am
let's hope there is a new version of the Magic Keyboard that allows for 360 degree rotation to use iPad in tablet mode....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
