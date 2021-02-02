Skip to Content

iPhone 13 Expected to Feature Upgraded Ultra Wide Camera With Significantly Improved Low-Light Performance

by

All four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera lens with a wider ƒ/1.8 aperture, compared to ƒ/2.4 on iPhone 12 models, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley said in an investor note shared with MacRumors.

iphone 12 pro triple camera video
In an investor note with TF International Securities in November, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that the Ultra Wide lens will be upgraded to an ƒ/1.8 aperture, but only on iPhone 13 Pro models, so there is conflicting information as to exactly how many models will get the lens upgrade. Kuo expects the upgraded Ultra Wide lens to expand to the rest of the flagship iPhone lineup in the second half of 2022.

A wider aperture would allow for more light to pass through the lens, with the move from a ƒ/2.4 to ƒ/1.8 aperture likely to result in significantly improved low-light performance when shooting in Ultra Wide mode on iPhone 13 models.

Barclays also claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro Max's upgraded Telephoto lens will expand to the standard iPhone 13 Pro, with a 65mm focal length and ƒ/2.2 aperture, a move that is expected to benefit chipmaker Cirrus Logic given that it would be supplying Apple with a camera controller for an additional iPhone model starting later this year.

Apple is expected to stick with the same display sizes and camera setups for the iPhone 13 lineup, including 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models with dual-lens cameras and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models with triple-lens cameras. Other rumored camera features include the expansion of the LiDAR Scanner and sensor-shift image stabilization to more models.

Top Rated Comments

Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
33 minutes ago at 08:58 am


Yes yes, we get it. Cameras will continue to improve. :)

Should we just never post an iPhone camera rumor again? :)
Score: 6 Votes
MacLoveMacHate Avatar
MacLoveMacHate
36 minutes ago at 08:55 am
I bought the Pro for its cameras, but I wish I could say I used the ultra-wide more. My primary reason for buying the Pro over the non was its inclusion of the zoom, which is far more practical in everyday use. Word is they'll be adding more reach to the zoom down the line, which will likely be my next upgrade.
Score: 5 Votes
doboy Avatar
doboy
34 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Yes yes, we get it. Cameras will continue to improve. :)
Score: 3 Votes
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
36 minutes ago at 08:55 am
The iPhone 12 Pro Max camera is brilliant. It's only going to get better.

I'm guessing the Periscope Camera Module will be available in 2022 iPhone series.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes
Siannath Avatar
Siannath
34 minutes ago at 08:56 am
I rather prefer to have a telephoto lens in every iPhone. Portraits are so much better with telephoto lenses.
Score: 2 Votes
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
32 minutes ago at 08:59 am


Should we just never post an iPhone camera rumor again? :)

I believe every iPhone rumor should be reported since we are in MacRumors :)
Score: 2 Votes
