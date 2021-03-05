Class Action Lawsuit Over Apple Providing Refurbished Replacement Devices Proceeding to Trial in August

Initially filed in 2016, a class action lawsuit that accuses Apple of violating the Magnusson-Moss Warranty Act, Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, and other U.S. laws by providing customers with refurbished replacement devices is set to proceed to trial August 16, according to a notice this week from law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.



Apple's repair terms and conditions state that, when servicing a customer's product, the company "may use parts or products that are new or refurbished and equivalent to new in performance and reliability." Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Maldonado v. Apple Inc., allege that refurbished or "remanufactured" devices are not "equivalent to new in performance and reliability" and thus are seeking monetary damages from Apple.

The class includes U.S. residents who purchased an AppleCare+ or AppleCare Protection Plan for an iPhone or iPad on or after July 20, 2012, either directly or through the iPhone Upgrade Program, and later received a "remanufactured" replacement device. Anyone who meets this description will automatically be included as part of the class, unless they opt out by May 3 to retain their right to sue Apple individually over the claims in the lawsuit.

Apple has denied any wrongdoing in this case, but if the court rules against Apple, class members may be entitled to an award of monetary damages. The exact payout, if any, would depend on how many class members submit a claim.

The case will be heard in the U.S. District Court for Northern California, and more details are available on the Replacement Device Lawsuit website.