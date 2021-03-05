Class Action Lawsuit Over Apple Providing Refurbished Replacement Devices Proceeding to Trial in August

Initially filed in 2016, a class action lawsuit that accuses Apple of violating the Magnusson-Moss Warranty Act, Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, and other U.S. laws by providing customers with refurbished replacement devices is set to proceed to trial August 16, according to a notice this week from law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.

Apple's repair terms and conditions state that, when servicing a customer's product, the company "may use parts or products that are new or refurbished and equivalent to new in performance and reliability." Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Maldonado v. Apple Inc., allege that refurbished or "remanufactured" devices are not "equivalent to new in performance and reliability" and thus are seeking monetary damages from Apple.

The class includes U.S. residents who purchased an AppleCare+ or AppleCare Protection Plan for an iPhone or iPad on or after July 20, 2012, either directly or through the iPhone Upgrade Program, and later received a "remanufactured" replacement device. Anyone who meets this description will automatically be included as part of the class, unless they opt out by May 3 to retain their right to sue Apple individually over the claims in the lawsuit.

Apple has denied any wrongdoing in this case, but if the court rules against Apple, class members may be entitled to an award of monetary damages. The exact payout, if any, would depend on how many class members submit a claim.

The case will be heard in the U.S. District Court for Northern California, and more details are available on the Replacement Device Lawsuit website.

Top Rated Comments

mikeyy00 Avatar
mikeyy00
31 minutes ago at 09:59 am
JFC, lawyers are at it again.

You buy a new device. It breaks. You hand in your phone, Apple hands you a replacement. Does it work? Yes? Then eff off.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
whiteonline Avatar
whiteonline
29 minutes ago at 10:01 am
This is absurd.
A device that is serviced under warranty is in fact used. Receiving a refurbished device is exactly equivalent.

Edit:
I have purchased many refurbished devices from Apple and could never tell them apart from new, aside from packaging.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nikhsub1 Avatar
nikhsub1
31 minutes ago at 10:00 am

"'remanufactured' devices are not 'equivalent to new in performance and reliability'"

This is true. They are better. ;)
Not always. If they are reusing SSD for example, they have a finite lifetime and they should be using new.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
30 minutes ago at 10:00 am
If I buy a new device and it stops working for whatever reason, I expect a new device in return under warranty.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jerry Fritschle Avatar
Jerry Fritschle
22 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Should this suit prevail, I'm sure the typical class-action result will follow. The lawyers will get a kajillion dollars, and the class members will get $10 iTunes gift cards.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EatinPonies Avatar
EatinPonies
19 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Wow I didn't even know this was a thing... I used to work as a tech for a major PC company and this was standard practice: Customer brings in PC with a failing/failed/dead hard drive and we ordered a replacement, which was always a remanufactured one. That's how the default process worked - *UNLESS* we, as the techs, deemed that the PC was so new that it only made sense to order a *new* one as a replacement. We always had the opportunity to intercede in the process a little bit to make sure that we were doing what we felt was right for the customer. Toshiba and IBM had a terrible run of HDDs for some time, so any time one of those came in (and believe me: it seemed like they ALL did) we would specify in the order that it needed to be a Seagate or Western Digital in its place. Even if you were a terrible employee that didn't care about the customer, you still wanted to do it the right way because the incentive was that our repair:return rate was on the line. And, honestly, I came to trust the refurb/reman hard drives a lot more than I trusted something brand new out of the box...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
