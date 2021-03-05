Apple Held Top Spot in Global Smartwatch Market in Q4 2020, Shipping 13 Million Apple Watch Series 6 and SE Models

by

According to market data from Counterpoint Research, Apple shipped 12.9 million models of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE in the fourth quarter of 2020.

apple watch 6s 202009
The market saw an overall decline in smartwatch shipments compared to last year due to the ongoing global health crisis. Apple, however, saw a 19% increase in shipments YoY. Apple was the single largest smartwatch maker in Q4 of 2019 when it controlled 34% of the market. In the final quarter of last year, Apple Watch models accounted for 40% of the market share.

counterpoint research q4 2020 watch shipments
Apple's market share consolidation can be attributed to the new ‌Apple Watch SE‌'s success, the mid-range Apple Watch option. Apple released the SE model alongside its flagship Series 6 at a lower $279 price point, with some caveats such as the lack of an always-on display, ECG functionality, and the faster S6 processor.

Counterpoint senior analysts Sujeong Lim says that the new mid-range ‌Apple Watch SE‌ will likely push Samsung and other smartwatch makers to create similar, mid-range options for customers looking for cheaper alternatives to main flagships.

